    Last Updated : April 15, 2022 / 06:10 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Nasdaq, S&P 500 fall as growth shares lose steam

      The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 fell on Thursday as rising yields weighed on megacap growth stocks, while a slew of Wall Street lenders reported mixed earnings on the last day of a holiday-shortened week. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      10-day food festival to begin in Dhanbad
      Indian Women's League to kickstart
      PM Modi to inaugurate super-speciality hospital in Bhuj
      Tomorrow:
      Keshod airport to begin operations
      Shinkula-Zanskar road to open

      Kerala to witness thunderstorms

      Close

    • Big Story

      Elon Musk launches hostile takeover of Twitter for $43 billion

      Billionaire Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion, a regulatory filing revealed on April 14. He has offered to buy Twitter for $54.20/share in cash. More here.

    • Coronavirus Check

      Active COVID-19 caseload rises in India first time in 80 days

      India, on April 14, registered a rise in active COVID-19 caseload for the first time in 80 days as active cases increased from 10,870 to 11,058 in the 24-hour period. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Tata Neu will go beyond Tata Group at some point: N Chandrasekaran

      The newly-launched Tata Neu app, which houses major Tata Group brands from Tata Croma to BigBasket, will be open to brands outside of the group, executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran indicated while addressing a press conference to mark the launch of the app. More here.

    • Auto

      BMW launches new F 900 XR bike in India priced at Rs 12.3 lakh

      German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has launched the updated version of F 900 XR bike in India priced at Rs 12.3 lakh (ex-showroom). More here.

    • Tailpiece

      Why Goa's bakeries churn out thousands of hot cross buns the day before Good Friday

      You know Easter is round the corner when you can smell freshly baked hot-cross buns a mile from the bakery, during this otherwise solemn Holy Week. More here.

