Market Buzz
Nasdaq, S&P 500 fall as growth shares lose steam
The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 fell on Thursday as rising yields weighed on megacap growth stocks, while a slew of Wall Street lenders reported mixed earnings on the last day of a holiday-shortened week. More here
Watch out
Kerala to witness thunderstorms
Big Story
Elon Musk launches hostile takeover of Twitter for $43 billion
Billionaire Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion, a regulatory filing revealed on April 14. He has offered to buy Twitter for $54.20/share in cash. More here.
Coronavirus Check
Active COVID-19 caseload rises in India first time in 80 days
India, on April 14, registered a rise in active COVID-19 caseload for the first time in 80 days as active cases increased from 10,870 to 11,058 in the 24-hour period. More here
Tech Tattle
Tata Neu will go beyond Tata Group at some point: N Chandrasekaran
The newly-launched Tata Neu app, which houses major Tata Group brands from Tata Croma to BigBasket, will be open to brands outside of the group, executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran indicated while addressing a press conference to mark the launch of the app. More here.
Auto
BMW launches new F 900 XR bike in India priced at Rs 12.3 lakh
German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has launched the updated version of F 900 XR bike in India priced at Rs 12.3 lakh (ex-showroom). More here.
Tailpiece
Why Goa's bakeries churn out thousands of hot cross buns the day before Good Friday
You know Easter is round the corner when you can smell freshly baked hot-cross buns a mile from the bakery, during this otherwise solemn Holy Week. More here.
