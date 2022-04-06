English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : April 06, 2022 / 07:16 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Ruchi Soya board okays allotment of 66.1 mn shares to raise Rs 4,300 cr

      Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd on April 5 approved the allotment of around 66.1 million shares to raise an amount of Rs 4,300 crore. The approval comes days after the Patanjali-backed company launched the follow-on public offer (FPO) which was subscribed 3.6 times. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Tata to reveal new EV
      EU to discuss fresh Russia sanctions
      PM Modi speech on BJP Foundation Day
      Tomorrow:
      Tata Neu super app launch

      Realme GT 2 Pro launch

      Close

    • Big Story

      Government ready to launch LIC IPO in May

      The government is looking to garner about Rs 50,000 crore from the initial public offering of state-owned Life Insurance Corporation, according to a news report by Bloomberg. It said that the Centre is hoping to launch the public issue before approvals for the IPO expire on May 12. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      ECG can identify COVID-19 patients at increased death risk

      A simple electrocardiogram (ECG) can identify hospitalised COVID-19 patients at high risk of death who might need intensive management, according to a study. The research shows that a prolonged QT interval on the ECG was an independent risk factor for both heart injury and one-year mortality. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      'Significant improvements' coming up as Elon Musk joins Twitter board

      “Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!” Tesla boss Elon Musk tweeted after acquiring 9.2% stake in the microblogging platform. More here

    • Auto

      From June 1, Delhiites can charge their EVs free of cost in noon

      Delhiites having an electric vehicle will now have a reason to rejoice as from June onwards they will be able to charge their EVs free of cost between 12 noon and 3 pm at over 40 public charging stations across the national capital. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Mukesh Ambani tops Forbes 2022 list of India's 10 richest billionaires

      Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani retained the top spot on Forbes' list of India's 10 richest billionaires. He was closely followed by Adani Group head Gautam Adani, while HCL Technologies chairman emeritus Shiv Nadar secured the third spot. More here

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show | The World Will Be Watching The Noida Twin Towers Demolition

