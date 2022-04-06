Last Updated : April 06, 2022 / 07:16 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Ruchi Soya board okays allotment of 66.1 mn shares to raise Rs 4,300 cr
Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd on April 5 approved the allotment of around 66.1 million shares to raise an amount of Rs 4,300 crore. The approval comes days after the Patanjali-backed company launched the follow-on public offer (FPO) which was subscribed 3.6 times. More here
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Realme GT 2 Pro launch
Big Story
Government ready to launch LIC IPO in May
The government is looking to garner about Rs 50,000 crore from the initial public offering of state-owned Life Insurance Corporation, according to a news report by Bloomberg. It said that the Centre is hoping to launch the public issue before approvals for the IPO expire on May 12. More here
Coronavirus Check
ECG can identify COVID-19 patients at increased death risk
A simple electrocardiogram (ECG) can identify hospitalised COVID-19 patients at high risk of death who might need intensive management, according to a study. The research shows that a prolonged QT interval on the ECG was an independent risk factor for both heart injury and one-year mortality. More here
Tech Tattle
'Significant improvements' coming up as Elon Musk joins Twitter board
“Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!” Tesla boss Elon Musk tweeted after acquiring 9.2% stake in the microblogging platform. More here
Auto
From June 1, Delhiites can charge their EVs free of cost in noon
Delhiites having an electric vehicle will now have a reason to rejoice as from June onwards they will be able to charge their EVs free of cost between 12 noon and 3 pm at over 40 public charging stations across the national capital. More here
Tailpiece
Mukesh Ambani tops Forbes 2022 list of India's 10 richest billionaires
Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani retained the top spot on Forbes' list of India's 10 richest billionaires. He was closely followed by Adani Group head Gautam Adani, while HCL Technologies chairman emeritus Shiv Nadar secured the third spot. More here
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.