Last Updated : February 17, 2022 / 06:47 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
These 21 stocks from top 5 PMSes outperformed Nifty in January, worth a look?
Even though the major indices displayed a negative trend in January, there were many portfolio management services (PMS) schemes from the broader markets that outperformed the Nifty and Sensex to generate better returns in January. See which schemes are these here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
India-UAE Virtual Summit
IPO Buzz
LIC unlikely to be included in FTSE, Sensex, Nifty in near term
Edelweiss Alternative Research expects that the Life Insurance Corp of India public issue will not get space in the benchmark FTSE, Sensex and Nifty indices in the near term. It said there is medium to high probability for the stock to get a fast entry in the MSCI Index. Read more.
Business
If you are in B2B, learn to embrace the social space quickly
The traditional B2B marketing can be moved in bits—or bytes, as all things virtual—to the social world as that is where the world—customers and stakeholders included— live. The entire marketing operation can’t migrate to social media but be prepared for disruption, given the behavioural changes brought about by the coronavirus outbreak. Read more.
Tech Tattle
Instagram now allows users to send 'Private Story Likes'
Private Likes are a way to show some appreciation to posts you love, without clogging up that person's inbox. Read more.
Coronavirus Check
Centre urges states to do away with restrictions imposed in the wake of Omicron wave
In a letter directed to chief secretaries of all states, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that with the changing epidemiology of the COVID-19 pandemic globally and in India, existing guidelines aimed at minimising transmission and circulation of the virus have been reviewed and updated. Read more.
Tailpiece
Bappi Lahiri ruled both music genres - disco and melodious romance - say industry insiders
Bollywood composer-singer Bappi Lahiri breathed his last at Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on February 15, Tuesday, at 11.45pm. Tributes poured in for the legend from the Hindi music industry. You can read the story here.
