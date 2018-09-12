App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Money Wise with Smart Alex — Part 6: Pratik learns to pick the right investment strategy

Reading the right content may help the investor sharpen their skills to watch out for news and developments that affect a company's share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

An investor can make a profit on his investment only if he uses his financial knowledge properly. While it is important to know how to check if a stock price is below its intrinsic value, the investor may require some knowledge of investment strategies including practical foresight to make a profit.

Even though strategies may not work all the time, they would help an investor identify the stocks which are unlikely to rise in near future. Over time, it would help the investor grab an opportunity to make a profit even when stocks are trading below the intrinsic value.

These strategies will also help the investor to develop an eye for evaluating the value of a stock before buying it.

"Keep your mouth shut and open your eyes and ears," CS Lewis had quoted as a key to find right stocks to invest in. Reading the right content may help the investor sharpen their skills to watch out for news and developments that affect a company's share.

related news

In the previous episode, armed with the knowledge of Smart Alex, Pratik learned how to compute the intrinsic value of companies and how to forecast their cash flows in the future.

After Alex's lesson on investment strategies, is Pratik now ready to pick out the best stock for investment? Watch on to find out.

Also watch:

Part 1: How Pratik lost his savings but got his life back

Part 2: How the discovery of compounding sets Pratik on the road to recovery

Part 3: How Pratik learns to read companies' financial statements over tea and biscuits

Part 4: Pratik learns all about market cycles and how they work

Part 5: Pratik learns the trick of picking the best stocks
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 12:09 pm

tags #Companies #investment lessons #investment strategies #Investor guide #Market #Money Wise With Smart Alex #Selecting various investment strategies #stock #video

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.