App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2019 01:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mitsubishi eyes 20% market share in elevator space

In FY 2018, the demand for elevators in India was over 50,000 units and the segment is having a year-on-year growth of around 5 to 6 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi is aiming at around 20 percent market share in elevator segment in next 3-4 years, said a top company official. Mitsubishi Elevator India, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, is targeting the opportunities emerging from premium building space like IT offices, luxury hotels and residential segment, among others.

"Our target is to achieve more than 20 percent of the market share in our target segment in the next 3 to 4 years," Mitsubishi Elevator India Deputy Managing Director Pravin Rao told PTI.

In FY 2018, the demand for elevators in India was over 50,000 units and the segment is having a year-on-year growth of around 5 to 6 percent, he added.

The company did not disclose the present market share in India.

related news

The major companies operating in the space are Otis, Schindler, Kone, Thyssenkrupp from Europe and US, and Mitsubishi, Hitachi, Toshiba and Fujitec from Japan.

Besides, the company also expects that non-metro tier II & III cities could enhance the growth of the segment helped by factors like uninterrupted power supply.

Mitsubishi Elevator, as per of its strategy, will focus on "differentiation with high quality" to gain market share in the elevator segment, Rao added.

Its presently has a plant in India, where it manufactures its range of NEXIEZ LITE MR elevators.

The company imports components like traction machine, control system from its overseas factory in Japan and Thailand, and the mechanical and appearance components are being manufactured at its Indian factory.

The company is also launching NEXIEZ LITE MRL (Machine Room less) elevators in India.

"We are confident that both NEXIEZ LITE MR and NEXIEZ LITE MRL will exceed the expectations of the market in terms of Safety, High Quality and Reliability across tier I, tier II and tier III cities Pan India," Rao said.
First Published on Mar 31, 2019 01:01 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Mitsubishi

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Acting is Far Less Demanding Than Direction, Says Nandita Das

Court Martial of Major Gogoi Completed; May Face Reduction of Seniorit ...

PM Modi a Publicity Minister, Floundering Because of His Arrogance, Sa ...

IPL 2019: DC vs KKR, Super Over Decides The Nailbitter Between DC And ...

'It's Me, Not My Ghost': Sushma Swaraj Wins Over Twitterati Again With ...

This Video of Sachin Tendulkar's Meteoric Rise in ODI Proves Why He's ...

Almost in East, Bumpy Ride in North: Why BJP Needs Friends in the Sout ...

Rahul's Fight in Wayanad Against Left, Not BJP, Says Kerala CM Vijayan

Karunaratne Arrested For Drunken Driving, Released on Bail

PM's Mission Shakti address didn't violate model code of conduct: Elec ...

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1 FY2019-20: Economic affa ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Trade ministry proposes delaying retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Trade optimism helps Wall Street open higher on last day of quarter

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Gold gains as dollar dips; palladium pares losses

Russia's rush of affection for Pakistan could rejig South Asia equatio ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

The Matrix turns 20: A look back at the everlasting legacy of The Wach ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha polls from Amethi and Kerala's Wayan ...

India Open 2019 final LIVE Score and updates: Kidambi Srikanth battles ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

Risks of pakoda economics: Modi govt buries its head in sand, but unem ...

Facebook CEO asks regulators to play a 'more active role' in governing ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, RCBvsSRH: Virat Kohli all set to take on ...

Chhapaak: Laxmi Agarwal is excited about her biopic, reveals she is ve ...

Exclusive: Shefali Shah talks Netflix original Delhi Crime and the muc ...

Aankhen 2: Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez come onboard alongsi ...

Alia Bhatt doesn’t care about Ranbir Kapoor’s troubled past, belie ...

Priyanka Chopra couldn’t be more excited as she attends her first ev ...

GQ Style Awards 2019: Taapsee Pannu, Nora Fatehi scorch the red carpet

GQ Style Awards 2019: Bollywood’s leading ladies ditch the gown, loo ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.