Microsoft invests in Gurugram-based Builder.ai to develop AI-powered solutions for businesses

Microsoft has made an equity investment in and formed a strategic partnership with Gurugram-based composable software platform Builder.ai to develop artificial intelligence (AI) powered solutions for businesses, highlighting the technology behemoth's focus on building enterprise-level AI in the face of increasing competition from Google.

The collaboration will involve creating AI-powered solutions that enable businesses to develop applications and become digitally native without requiring any technical expertise. The terms of the collaboration and the investment amount have not been disclosed.

Through this partnership, Builder.ai will also be able to accelerate its go-to-market growth for SMBs and enterprises by leveraging the deep product connections across the Microsoft product ecosystem. This will include integrating with Azure OpenAI Service and other Azure Cognitive Services within Builder.ai's software assembly line, as well as adopting the Microsoft Cloud and AI.

“We are thrilled to be working so closely with Microsoft. This collaboration for Builder.ai is centred around alignment of our core mission. From my first meeting with Microsoft to the moment we agreed to collaborate more strategically, one thing has been really clear-Microsoft’s commitment to helping everyone unlock their true potential,” said Sachin Dev Duggal, Chief Wizard & Founder of Builder.ai.

Builder.ai was founded in 2016 by Duggal and Saurabh Dhoot. Some of its offerings include breaking software down into its reusable Lego-like features, along with customization from its managed expert network of designers and developers atop its service through the AI-powered assembly line.

“Our collaboration with Builder.ai is an extension of our mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. We see Builder.ai creating an entirely new category that empowers everyone to be a developer and our new, deeper collaboration fuelled by Azure AI will bring the combined power of both companies to businesses around the world,” said Jon Tinter, Corporate Vice President, Business Development, Microsoft.

In March, Microsoft unveiled new AI integrations and features for its Office 365 apps and services, including a new AI assistant called Copilot.

Copilot is available in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and Business Chat, and is powered by OpenAI's GPT-4 technology, which also powers ChatGPT and Bing AI, amond others.