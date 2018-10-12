App
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 07:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Microsoft India signs pact with Niti for AI tools in agri, healthcare

Microsoft will also accelerate the use of AI for the development and adoption of local language computing, in addition to building capacity for AI among the workforce through education.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Microsoft India said it has signed an agreement with Niti Aayog to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to address challenges in agriculture and healthcare, and promote adoption of local language computing, among others.

Microsoft India will support NITI Aayog by combining the cloud, AI, research and its vertical expertise for new initiatives and solutions across several core areas, the company said in a statement.

Microsoft will also accelerate the use of AI for the development and adoption of local language computing, in addition to building capacity for AI among the workforce through education, the statement said.

Under the agreement, Microsoft will provide Niti Aayog advanced AI-based solutions to address challenges in agriculture and healthcare including farm advisory services, healthcare screening models at Primary Health Centres, and building capacity for AI through education among others.
