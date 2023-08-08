MC Pro presents Noiseless Charts Masterclass: Episode 2 - Basic Price Patterns and Identifying Trade Setup with Prashant Shah. Watch Now

Masterclass_epi2

MC Pro Masterclass is the latest addition to the series of efforts by Moneycontrol team to bring the best minds from trading and investment fraternity to share insights directly with our Pro users.

This Masterclass provides comprehensive coverage of Point and Figure Charts (P&F), taking a deep dive into both fundamental and advanced concepts. P&F methodology is a robust and objective trading system that operates within the realm of Noiseless Charts. The sessions are thoughtfully structured to ensure even individuals without prior knowledge of the subject can acquire actionable trading strategies by the end of the six episodes.

In the 2nd episode of this Master Class series, Prashant Shah takes us through the basic price patterns and how to identify trade setup.

The Series includes:

Episode 1 : Understanding Point and Figure charts

Episode 2: Basic Price Patterns and Identifying Trade Setup

Episode 3 : Major Patterns and Chart Analysis

Episode 4 : A unique method for Identifying Targets, Marking Tops and Bottoms and Drawing Trend Lines

Episode 5 : Price Action Trading and Objective Noiseless Trading Strategies

Episode 6 : Market Regime Analysis and Identifying OutperformersGear up for an insightful series on Noiseless Charts and decode Point and Figure methodology.

