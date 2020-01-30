Masked Aadhaar Card – What It Is And How To Download It

Since its launch in 2009, the Aadhaar Card has become the most crucial ID and address proof document in India. The Government of India has constantly been encouraging citizens to apply for the card by visiting one of the many Aadhaar Seva Kendras. However, for the past many years, there have been issues concerning the security of Aadhaar cards. With many news outlets reporting about security breaches in the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) system, the government has been facing a challenge in urging citizens to apply for the card. To this end, they have introduced masked Aadhaar cards. Here’s what they are and how you can download the card.

What is the masked Aadhaar card?

Masked Aadhaar card is unique feature launched by the UIDAI under which you can partially ‘mask’ the digits printed on the Aadhaar card, thus making it safer. The feature enables to ‘mask’ or ‘cover’ the first eight digits of your Aadhaar card, leaving only the final four numbers visible. This version of Aadhaar is available only in the digital form, and you can download it through the UIDAI website. The masked version of Aadhaar features your name, photograph, demographic information, QR code and other details as mentioned on your physical Aadhaar card while blurring the first eight digits of your Aadhaar number.

Where is the masked version of Aadhaar accepted, and where is it not accepted?

The masked version of the Aadhaar card serves as a valid ID proof at almost all private and public establishments in India. You may also use it for e-KYC purposes where sharing a photocopy or soft copy of your Aadhaar details is not necessary. However, you may not use this version of Aadhaar if you are applying for any government welfare schemes including but not limited to LPG subsidies, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana scheme and for opening bank accounts under various government schemes, etc. You need to provide all the necessary Aadhaar details if you wish to avail these benefits.

How to download the masked Aadhaar Card?



Visit the official website of the UIDAI - https://uidai.gov.in/

Locate the ‘My Aadhaar’ option located on the top-left on the menu bar

Under the ‘My Aadhaar’ option, you will find several tabs, one of which is the ‘Download Aadhaar’ tab. Click on this tab

When you click on the ‘Download Aadhaar’ tab, you will find three option – Aadhaar Number, Enrolment Number or EID and Virtual ID or VID. Each of these options comes with a checkbox with the words ‘I want a masked Aadhaar’. You must check that box.

Complete the captcha verification by typing the characters in the corresponding box. Remember to check and enter the lower and upper case letters and numbers exactly as mentioned in the captcha box.

After completing the steps mentioned above, you will see two options on the screen:





Send OTP



Enter TOTP or Time-bound OTP





You can choose either of the two options to proceed. The UIDAI system will send an OTP to your registered mobile number.

You must enter the OPT on the OTP field on the website

Upon entering the OTP, you will get instant access to your masked Aadhaar Card. You can download the masked Aadhaar and save it on your desktop, laptop or mobile phone.

