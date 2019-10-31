Yes Bank shares rally 39% on binding offer of $1.2 bn from global investor

Shares of Yes Bank rallied 39 percent intraday on October 31 after the priavte lender received a binding offer of $1.2 billion from a global investor.

The stock has surged 60 percent in the last one month. It was quoting at Rs 70.40, up Rs 13.60, or 23.94 percent, on the BSE at 1336 hours.

The bank informed exchanges that it has received a binding offer for $1.2 billion from a global investor through fresh issuance of equity shares, subject to regulatory, board and shareholders' approvals.

The bank also continued to be in advanced discussions with other global and domestic investors, it said.

On September 25, the bank had talked about capital raising plans, saying it had received strong interest from multiple foreign and domestic private equity and strategic investors.

The board of directors was likely to consider SPGP and other proposals with the September quarter results on November 1, CNBC-TV18 quoting sources as saying.

Carlyle, Farallon and two Family offices had been in talks for fund infusion, while Hong Kong-based SPGP Holdings had shown interest in investing around $1.2 billion, CNBC-TV18 said.

An appraval from Reserve Bank of India is required for a majority stake sale in a bank via capital infusion.

The central bank may consider stake sale under tweaked ownership norms of 2017 and SPGP had shown interest in buying Reid & Taylor via Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process, sources said.

