App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank shares rally 39% on binding offer of $1.2 bn from global investor

All eyes are now on the bank's July-September quarter results to be announced on November 1.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Yes Bank rallied 39 percent intraday on October 31 after the priavte lender received a binding offer of $1.2 billion from a global investor.

The stock has surged 60 percent in the last one month. It was quoting at Rs 70.40, up Rs 13.60, or 23.94 percent, on the BSE at 1336 hours.

The bank informed exchanges that it has received a binding offer for $1.2 billion from a global investor through fresh issuance of equity shares, subject to regulatory, board and shareholders' approvals.

Close

The bank also continued to be in advanced discussions with other global and domestic investors, it said.

related news

On September 25, the bank had talked about capital raising plans, saying it had received strong interest from multiple foreign and domestic private equity and strategic investors.

The board of directors was likely to consider SPGP and other proposals with the September quarter results on November 1, CNBC-TV18  quoting sources as saying.

Carlyle, Farallon and two Family offices had been in talks for fund infusion, while Hong Kong-based SPGP Holdings had shown interest in investing around $1.2 billion, CNBC-TV18  said.

An appraval from Reserve Bank of India is required for a majority stake sale in a bank via capital infusion.

The central bank may consider stake sale under tweaked ownership norms of 2017 and SPGP had shown interest in buying Reid & Taylor via Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process, sources said.

The bank, however, denied any such development while answering replying to a CNBC-TV18 query.


Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 31, 2019 01:30 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Yes Bank

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.