you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 16, 2019 09:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Week in 5 charts: Sensex, Nifty end flat amid weak macro data; rupee slips 50 paise

In the past week, the Sensex rose 33.08 points to end at 40,356.69, while Nifty was down 12.65 points ended at 11,895.5.

Rakesh Patil

The market ended flat during the week ended November 15 as it witnessed range-bound movement throughout the week amid weak macro data and no major development on the global front.

In the past week, the Sensex rose 33.08 points to end at 40,356.69, while the Nifty was down 12.65 points ended at 11,895.5.

India's retail inflation surged to 4.62 percent in October against 3.99 percent in September and 3.38 percent in October 2018.

India's industrial output contracted 4.3 percent month-on-month (MoM) in September, the second consecutive monthly fall. It had seen a contraction of 1.1 percent in August.

related news

"On the weekly scale, Nifty has formed Doji candle for continuous two weeks, thus indicating that bulls and bears both are making their share of attempts to drag the index on either side. However, the short term trend for Nifty continues to be range-bound with a slight negative bias," Nilesh Jain, Derivative and Technical Analyst at AnandRathi said.

We expect a soft start on November 18 with some range-bound trade. As long as it trades below 12,050 levels we expect some consolidation in the range of 11,800-12,000 zone," Jain added.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers the past week as they sold equities worth Rs 321.30 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also sold equities worth of Rs 514.61 crore.

On a weekly basis, the rupee fell 50 paise at 71.79 on November 15 versus the November 8 closing of 71.29.

The BSE mid-cap index was up 0.28 percent, while the small-cap index fell 1.10 percent and the BSE large-cap index was down 0.22 percent in the past week.

midcap

smallcap

largecap

On the BSE, TCS added the most in terms of market value, followed by RIL and HDFC. On the other, ITC lost the most in terms of market value.

mcap

The Nifty Metal index underperformed the sectoral indices with a loss of more than 4 percent during the week.

sector

 

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments.

First Published on Nov 16, 2019 09:16 am

tags #Market Edge

