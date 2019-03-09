Week in 5 charts: Nifty closes above 11,000; PSU banks outshine, media underperform

Sensex and Nifty remained positive throughout last week as both the indices posted a gain of 1.6 percent each largely supported by metal, auto, energy and infra stocks. The Nifty50 index managed to close above 11,000 for the first time since September 2018.

Nifty gained 172 points, while Sensex rose 607 points in the truncated week ended March 8. The Indian markets were shut on March 4 on account of Mahashivratri.

On a weekly basis, the rupee rose over 1 percent (up 76 paise) to end at 70.15 on March 8 against March 1 closing of 70.91. This is the biggest rise against the US dollar since the week ended December 21.

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) has bought equities worth Rs 4,115.61 crore, while on the other hand domestic institutions investors (DIIs) sold Rs 1,693.75 crore worth of equities in the last week.

In the last week, the S&P BSE Largecap Index added 1.66 percent, while S&P BSE Midcap index and Smallcap Index jumped 2.08 percent and 3.91 percent, respectively.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has outperformed other sectoral indices with gains of 3.7 percent during the week.

On the BSE, Reliance Industries gained the most in terms of market value followed by ITC and HDFC Bank, while on the other hand, Infosys lost the most in terms of market value.

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.