you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2019 10:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Week in 5 charts: Nifty closes above 11,000; PSU banks outshine, media underperform

The foreign institutions investors (FIIs) has bought equities worth Rs 4,115.61 crore, while on the other hand domestic institutions investors (DIIs) sold Rs 1,693.75 crore worth of equities in the last week.

Rakesh Patil
Sensex and Nifty remained positive throughout last week as both the indices posted a gain of 1.6 percent each largely supported by metal, auto, energy and infra stocks. The Nifty50 index managed to close above 11,000 for the first time since September 2018.

Nifty gained 172 points, while Sensex rose 607 points in the truncated week ended March 8. The Indian markets were shut on March 4 on account of Mahashivratri.

On a weekly basis, the rupee rose over 1 percent (up 76 paise) to end at 70.15 on March 8 against March 1 closing of 70.91. This is the biggest rise against the US dollar since the week ended December 21.

In the last week, the S&P BSE Largecap Index added 1.66 percent, while S&P BSE Midcap index and Smallcap Index jumped 2.08 percent and 3.91 percent, respectively.

midcap

smallcap

largecap

The Nifty PSU Bank index has outperformed other sectoral indices with gains of 3.7 percent during the week.

sector

On the BSE, Reliance Industries gained the most in terms of market value followed by ITC and HDFC Bank, while on the other hand, Infosys lost the most in terms of market value.

mcap

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Mar 9, 2019 10:22 am

tags #Market #Market Edge

