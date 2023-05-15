We are too small to be seen as competitor in F&O segment: BSE MD & CEO

BSE on May 15 relaunched its derivative products based on Sensex and Bankex.

The oldest bourse in the country is not seeing itself as a competition to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India rather than a contributor to the futures and options ecosystem, said Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD & CEO, BSE Limited.

“(BSE is) really too small (in F&O segment) for anybody to consider as a competitor. My game is not to be a competitor and take away market share. I am trying to make BSE more vibrant,” said Ramamurthy, in an interview on May 15.

BSE on May 15 relaunched its derivative products based on Sensex and Bankex. The exchange reduced the lot size and changed the expiry day for its futures and option (F&O) contracts. Ramamurthy added that the changes were made after receiving market feedback.

The stock exchange said that the lot size for F&O contracts of the Sensex has been reduced to 10 from 15 earlier. For the Bankex index, the lot size for futures and options contracts has been changed to 15, instead of 20 earlier. Contracts for both the indices will now expire on Fridays, instead of Thursdays earlier. Changes will be effective for its monthly, weekly, and long-dated contracts.

BSE in a release said at any point in time there will be seven weekly and three monthly futures contracts for Sensex and Bankex. On the other hand there will be seven weekly and three monthly option contracts for Bankex but seven weekly, three monthly, three quarterly, and eight semi-annual option contracts for Sensex.

BSE claims Sensex and Bankex are more volatile than Nifty and Bank Nifty. However, both set of indices have high correlation at 99.9 percent.

Ramamurthy accepted that despite the derivatives market in India existing for over two decades, BSE has not made much headway in the market. NSE has cornered over 99 percent of the pie, leaving others to nibble at crumbs, making it a near monopoly.

Interestingly, BSE was the first exchange to introduce equity derivatives in India in June 2000, launching them three days ahead of NSE. But several issues including a stock market scam jeopardised any advantages from its early start.

Contradicting the perception that low volatility in the BSE SME exchange is resulting in blatant price manipulation, Ramamurthy said price manipulation can also happen in a liquid exchange.

“Whichever market segment it is, the duty of an exchange is to ensure it is a fair and representative market. Any manipulation takes away these two” said Ramamurthy. “We work very closely with regulators who have been very proactive in bringing in place surveillance measures that address the concerns of any market participants.”