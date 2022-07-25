English
    Watch Commodities Update | Why are metal prices falling ahead of US Fed meet?

    Metal prices continue to decline ahead of the US Federal Reserve meet slated for this week. Strong US Dollar, coupled with weakness in equity markets weigh on the prices. Copper prices skid, down 30% from March'22 highs. Which other metals should you keep on the watchlist? What's likely to be the trend from hereon? Manisha Gupta and Karunya Rao decode that and more. Tune in!

