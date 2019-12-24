App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jharkhand
INC+ : 47
BJP : 25

Need 16 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Transformers and Rectifiers share price hits upper circuit on order worth Rs 166cr

The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.48 times and touched upper circuit of Rs 7.84 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Transformers and Rectifiers zoomed over 14 percent intraday on December 24 after the company bagged an export order worth Rs 166 crore in Nigeria.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited has been awarded the order of Transformers amounting to Rs 166 crore from Transmission Company of Nigeria PIc, Maitama, Abuja (World bank funded Project).

The said order falls under the normal course of business. The company neither has any interest in the entity that awarded the order nor fall within related party transactions. With this order, the company's order book stands around Rs 1,161 crore, it said in a filing to the exchanges.

Close

The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.48 times and touched the upper circuit of 20 percent.

related news

At 11:49 hrs, Transformers and Rectifiers India was quoting at Rs 7.84, up Rs 1.30, or 19.88 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 7.84 and an intraday low of Rs 6.50.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 24, 2019 12:09 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Transformers and Rectifiers

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.