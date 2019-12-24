Transformers and Rectifiers share price hits upper circuit on order worth Rs 166cr

Share price of Transformers and Rectifiers zoomed over 14 percent intraday on December 24 after the company bagged an export order worth Rs 166 crore in Nigeria.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited has been awarded the order of Transformers amounting to Rs 166 crore from Transmission Company of Nigeria PIc, Maitama, Abuja (World bank funded Project).

The said order falls under the normal course of business. The company neither has any interest in the entity that awarded the order nor fall within related party transactions. With this order, the company's order book stands around Rs 1,161 crore, it said in a filing to the exchanges.

The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.48 times and touched the upper circuit of 20 percent.