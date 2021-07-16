Trade Spotlight: What should investors do with L&T, L&T Technology Services and Zensar?

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

It was a strong day for the bulls on July 15 as the Indian market hit a fresh record high amid positive global cues. The Nifty50 hit a high of 15,952 while the Sensex rose to a record of 53,266.

The S&P BSE Sensex settled 254 points higher at 53,158 while the Nifty50 closed with gains of 70 points at 15,924. The S&P BSE Midcap index was up 0.3 percent, and the S&P BSE Small-cap index closed with gains of 0.43 percent.

Sectorally, buying was seen in Realty, Capital Goods, IT, Industrials, and banks while profit-taking was seen in oil & gas, telecom, public sector, and energy.

Stocks that were in focus include L&T which rose over 4 percent to hit a 52-week high, L&T Technology Services gained over 19 percent, and Zensar Technologies Ltd saw gains of over 4 percent. All stocks hit their fresh 52-week high on Thursday.

Here's what Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities Ltd, recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today:

L&T:

The stock rallied over 4 percent on July 15. During the session, the stock opened with a gap-up and quickly surpassed Rs 1,585 resistance-mark with strong volume activity.

Post breakout, the entire day, it was trading above the resistance level which is broadly positive for it.

In the short-term time frame, the stock has formed a strong price-volume breakout pattern. The texture of the pattern suggests that the breakout action will continue in the near future if the stock succeeds to trade above Rs 1,560 level.

For swing traders, Rs 1,560 should be the sacrosanct level. If the stock trades above the same, we can expect an uptrend continuation wave up to Rs 1,680-Rs 1,700.

L&T Technology Services:

On July 15, the stock registered an all-time high of Rs 3,493. So far this month, the stock has rallied nearly 21 percent. On Thursday, after a strong gap-up opening, the stock rallied from Rs 3,116 to Rs 3,344.

On the daily and weekly charts, the stock has formed a breakout continuation pattern which is grossly positive for the L&T Tech.

However, intraday chart texture indicates a temporary overbought situation and traders may prefer to take a cautious stance near Rs 3,500-Rs 3,550 level.