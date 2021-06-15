Trade Spotlight: What should investors do with eClerx, Thyrocare & NBCC?

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Indian market bounced back from intraday lows on Monday and closed with marginal gains. Nifty50 reclaimed 15,800 levels and the S&P BSE Sensex also managed to close above 52000.

Sectorally, buying was seen in energy, IT, consumer durable, and oil & gas stocks while pressure was seen in power, realty, utilities, and infra stocks.

Broader markets underperformed. The S&P BSE Midcap index was down 0.6 percent, and the smallcap index was down 0.16 percent.

Stocks that were in focus include eClerx Services which rallied over 9 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high, Thyrocare Technologies which hit a 52-week high closed in the red, and NBCC ended with gains of nearly 5 percent.

Here's what Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities, recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today:

Eclerx: Book Profit

The stock has moved up by 40% month-to-date which indicates there could be some moderation from current levels.

RSI has moved to the previous higher band of 84 levels so the risk-reward is not in favour. We would recommend booking profit at current levels.

Thyrocare Technologies: Hold |Target: Rs 1400

The stock witnessed a fresh breakout and scaled an all-time high with strong volumes and formed as a Doji candle near the top.

The intraday high of Rs 1324 could act as minor resistance and a crossover of the same would signal a higher target in the coming weeks.

On the downside, the stock has strong support near to Rs 1110-1130 levels, its previous top which would become support now.

NBCC: Hold |Target: Rs 70

The stock has crossed its 200-week average after a gap of three years with positive news flow and price up move confirming a long-term uptrend.

RSI is still trading above the average line and indicates a further up move from current levels.

: The views and investment tips expressed by the investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.