you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 09:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trade Setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Key support level for Nifty is placed at 9,948.4, followed by 9,850.1. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,218.1 and 10,389.5.

Nishant Kumar @Nishantopines
 
 
After two consecutive sessions of gains, equity benchmarks -- Sensex and Nifty -- ended in the red on profit-booking in index heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and Kotak

Mahindra Bank.

The Sensex ended the day with a loss of 414 points, or 1.20 percent, at 33,956.69. The Nifty settled 121 points, or 1.19 percent, down at 10,046.65.

"Since our markets are currently dancing to global tunes, outcome of the US Federal Reserve meet and performance of global markets will be closely watched. We may see further profit-taking and 9,950-9,850 zone could act as a cushion for the Nifty. Traders should prefer hedged positions and maintain their focus on stock selection," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-months data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 9,948.4, followed by 9,850.1. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,218.1 and 10,389.5.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank closed 2.18 percent lower at 20,724.90. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 20,380.13, followed by 20,035.37. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 21,319.23 and 21,913.57.

Call option data

Maximum call OI of 17.43 lakh contracts was seen at 10,500 strike, which will act as crucial resistance in the June series.

This is followed by 10,000, which holds 16.97 lakh contracts, and 9,500 strikes, which has accumulated 9.43 lakh contracts.

Significant call writing was seen at the 10,200, which added 1.9 lakh contracts, followed by 10,100 strikes that added 1.06 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 9,500, which shed 5,850 contracts, followed by 10,400 strikes, which shed 2,325 contracts.

Put option data

Maximum put OI of 28.36 lakh contracts was seen at 9,500 strike, which will act as crucial support in the June series.

This is followed by 9,900, which holds 25.58 lakh contracts, and 9,600 strikes, which has accumulated 22.2 lakh contracts.

Significant put writing was seen at 9,900, which added 2.18 lakh contracts, followed by 10,500 strikes, which added 65,475 contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 9,500, which shed 1.18 lakh contracts, followed by 10,100 strikes, which shed 1.04 lakh contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

21 stocks saw long build-up

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long build-up was seen.

55 stocks saw long unwinding

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long unwinding was seen.

50 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in OI, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

18 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in OI, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Results on June 10

Century Textiles, Dhanuka Agritech, Dwarikesh Sugar, Genus Power Infrastructures, Orient Green Power Company, HSIL, Indian Hotels, Jamna Auto Industries, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), Lyka Labs, Mahanagar Gas, Shankara Building Products, Shriram Transport Finance, Tanla Solutions, and Voltamp Transformers.

Stocks in the news

Aarey Drugs: LTS Investment Fund sold another 1,75,000 shares in the company at Rs 17.80 per share.

Tourism Finance Corporation: Anirudh Damani sold 5,53,005 shares in the company at Rs 39.17 per share.

Uniply Industries: Satpal Khattar sold 9 lakh shares in the company at Rs 6.09 per share.

REC: UBS Principal Capital Asia bought 2.2 crore shares in the company at Rs 102.25 per share. However, Eastspring Investments - Developed and Emerging Asia Equity Fund ​sold 1,33,50,472 shares at Rs 102.25 per share.

Cupid: Company received a repeat order from Medical Stores Department, Government of Tanzania for the supply of male condoms worth Rs 23.61 crore.

Gujarat Pipavav Port: Q4 profit at Rs 47.2 crore versus Rs 50.6 crore, revenue at Rs 161.9 crore versus Rs 180.1 crore YoY.

Maruti Suzuki: Production at 3,714 vehicles in May against 1,51,188 vehicles in the same month last year.

Fund flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 490.81 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 733.33 crore in the Indian equity market on June 9, provisional data available on the NSE showed.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE
Four stocks - Vodafone Idea, Jindal Steel, Just Dial and NCC - are under the F&O ban for June 10. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 09:25 pm

tags #Nifty #Sensex #Trade Setup

