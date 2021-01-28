Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

Headline indices Sensex and Nifty ended in the red for the fifth consecutive session amid lacklustre global cues.

The Sensex closed 536 points, or 1.13 percent, lower at 46,874.36 and the Nifty settled 150 points, or 1.07 percent, down at 13,817.55.

"Market turned cautious after the unidirectional upside of the last 10 months due to ambiguity ahead the Budget and profit-booking in the global markets due to over-enthusiasm," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Global risk parameters increased despite the US Fed maintaining its supportive policy, due to high speculation in the equity market and likely drop in fiscal and monetary liquidity in the future," said Nair.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 13,721.07, followed by 13,624.63. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 13,906.07 and 13,994.63.

The Nifty Bank closed 0.24 percent higher at 30,358.30. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 29,875.87, followed by 29,393.43. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,652.57 and 30,946.84.

Maximum call OI of 41.41 lakh contracts was seen at 14,000 strike, which will act as crucial resistance in the February series.

This is followed by 14,100, which holds 28.78 lakh contracts, and 13,900 strikes, which has accumulated 28.49 lakh contracts.

Significant call writing was seen at the 13,900, which added 18.76 lakh contracts, followed by 13,800 strikes, which added 14.37 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was witnessed at 14,100, which shed 11.6 lakh contracts, followed by 14,200 strikes, which shed 11.3 lakh contracts.

Maximum put OI of 39.40 lakh contracts was seen at 13,500 strike, which will act as crucial support in the February series.

This is followed by 13,800, which holds 33.62 lakh contracts, and 13,700 strikes, which accumulated 23.95 lakh contracts.

Significant put writing was seen at 13,800, which added 9.92 lakh contracts, followed by 13,500 strikes, which added 7.89 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 14,000, which shed 18.68 lakh contracts, followed by 13,900 strikes, which shed 15 lakh contracts.

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

51 stocks saw long build-up

Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which long build-up was seen.

3 stocks saw long unwinding

An increase in OI, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the OI future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short build-up was seen.

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering.

Rollovers

Bulk deals

Results on January 29

Bajaj Healthcare, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, Cipla, Dabur, Dish TV India, DLF, Dr. Reddy's Labs, Exide Industries, Grindwell Norton, Heritage Foods, IndusInd Bank, Indian Oil Corporation, JSW Energy, Just Dial, Dr. Lal PathLabs, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, Shankara Building Products, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Union Bank of India, UPL, Vaibhav Global, UTI Asset Management Company, Vedanta and Wockhardt.

Stocks in the news

IRCTC Q3: Revenue at Rs 245.23 crore against Rs 734.98 crore. Income at Rs 77.53 crore against Rs 205.55 crore.

Pidilite Industries Q3: Consolidated revenue at Rs 2,299.02 crore against Rs 1,926.59 crore YoY. Profit at Rs 441.83 crore against Rs 341.78 crore YoY.

United Breweries Q3: Consolidated revenue at Rs 3,065.89 crore against Rs 3,254.07 crore YoY. Profit at Rs 126.78 crore against Rs 106.68 crore YoY.

eClerx Services Q3: Consolidated revenue at Rs 394.33 crore against Rs 375.45 crore YoY. Profit at Rs 71.22 crore against Rs 70.1 crore YoY.

Coforge Q3: Revenue at Rs 1,190.6 crore against Rs 1,073.4 crore YoY. Profit at Rs 123.5 crore against Rs 128.5 crore YoY.

Tata Chemicals Q3: The company reported income from operations on consolidated basis at Rs 2,606 crore, down 0.7 percent YoY. PAT stood at Rs 161 crore, down Rs 6 crore from the same period last year.

Fund flow picture

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,712.51 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,736.92 crore in the Indian equity market on January 28, as per provisional data available on the NSE.