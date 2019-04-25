App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2019 09:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 7594 and target of Rs 7740 and HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1120 and target of Rs 1175.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Bulls staged smart comeback on April 24 after selling pressure seen in previous three consecutive sessions. The rally in banking & financials and technology stocks lifted benchmark indices above their psychological levels (39,000 on Sensex and 11,700 on Nifty).

The BSE Sensex rallied 489.80 points or 1.27 percent to close at 39,054.68 while the Nifty50 climbed 150.20 points or 1.30 percent to 11,726.20 and formed strong bullish candle on daily charts.

The sharp rebound ahead of April F&O expiry indicated that uptrend may continue and Nifty could move towards an all-time high of 11,850 levels in the near term, experts said.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,623.07, followed by 11,519.93. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,785.07 and 11,843.93.

related news

The Nifty Bank index closed at 29,860.80, up 381.10 points on April 24. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 29,559, followed by 29,257.2. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,038.7, followed by 30,216.6.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 858, target of Rs 880

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 4360, target of Rs 4500

Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1120, target of Rs 1160

Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1450, target of Rs 1500

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3070, target of Rs 3150

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Rural Electrification Corporation with stop loss at Rs 149 and target of Rs 154

Buy DCB Bank with stop loss at Rs 208 and target of Rs 217

Buy TVS Motor with stop loss at Rs 512 and target of Rs 524

Buy Hindustan Unilever with stop loss at Rs 1745 and target of Rs 1772

Sell NMDC with stop loss at Rs 103.5 and target of Rs 101

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 7594 and target of Rs 7740

Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1120 and target of Rs 1175

Sell Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 403 and target of Rs 388

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 1739 and target of Rs 1780

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Apr 25, 2019 08:54 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Avengers: Endgame leaked on Tamilrockers hours ahead of release

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar to sport 'fake breasts' in Saand Ki A ...

Alia Bhatt doing aerial yoga with BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is oddly c ...

Shah Rukh Khan to play the antagonist in Atlee Kumar's next starring T ...

Nick Jonas' Sucker gets Parineeti Chopra 'into the mood' to shoot her ...

Game Of Thrones: Maisie Williams has a message for those who got awkwa ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: RCB notch their fourth win, move up from bottom s ...

Kareena Kapoor Khan: I always want to bite Taimur's bum, kiss him and ...

KXIP vs RCB: Hardus Viljoen drops Virat Kohli's catch but KL Rahul dro ...

After Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV and D2H Get TRAI Notice For Flouting ...

UP Board Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Board to Announce Class 12 Result ...

UP Board Result 2019: How to Check UPMSP Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Resu ...

UP Board Class 12 Inter Result 2019 to be Declared by Uttar Pradesh Bo ...

PM Modi to File Nomination for Varanasi on April 26, NDA Leaders To Be ...

UP Board 12th Result 2019: UPMSP to Declare Inter Result in Uttar Prad ...

UP Board 10th Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Board to Declare Class 10 Sco ...

Honda BR-V Long Term Review – Mid Report

UP Board 10th Result 2019 to be Announced by UPMSP in Uttar Pradesh So ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

The Dutch disease and its role in the current Venezuela crisis, explai ...

RBI divests entire stake in NHB, Nabard to government for Rs 1,470 cro ...

Madras High Court overturns TikTok ban: Here’s what happened in the ...

WHO recommends one-hour maximum screen time per day for under-5 childr ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to be in red ahead of Apri ...

Asian shares dip; euro weighed by sagging German business morale

Top brokerage calls for April 25: Deutsche Bank bullish on Ultratech C ...

Oil prices fall as soaring US supply offsets tighter Iran sanctions

Sri Lanka blasts expose flaws in organisational culture of country's s ...

'Congress ready for Delhi tie-up with AAP': Rahul Gandhi's proposal on ...

Steady rise in Child Sex Ratio in Haryana's Jhajjar gives BJP ammo to ...

Darbar, RRR, Saaho, Indian 2, Thalapathy 63: Why South producers are i ...

Reserve Bank of India sells entire stake in National Housing Bank, Nab ...

Premier League: Manchester City raise the bar against rivals United to ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Tishani Doshi on Small Days and Nights, writing about marriage and the ...

Madras High Court lifts TikTok ban on app downloads; interim order sta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.