Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The Sensex on February 13 gave up early gains to end 119 points lower as investors booked profits in banking, auto, metal and pharma stocks in the last hour of trade while the Nifty ended tad below 10,800 levels.

The broader markets also closed the session lower with Nifty Midcap index falling 0.33 percent and Smallcap index losing 0.85 percent.

Among sectors, Nifty Auto and Metal indices slipped a percent each followed by Bank, FMCG and Pharma whereas IT outperformed to close 0.65 percent higher.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,746.62, followed by 10,699.58. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,866.17 and then 10,938.68.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,885.40, down 125.35 points on February 13. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,780.30, followed by 26,675.20. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,049.25, followed by 27,213.10.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell Punjab National Bank with a stop loss of Rs 73, target of Rs 65

Sell Bharat Electronics Limited with a stop loss of Rs 76, target of Rs 70

Sell Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 81, target of Rs 74

Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 800, target of Rs 835

Buy Hexaware Tech with a stop loss of Rs 360, target of Rs 376

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Godrej Consumer with stop loss at Rs 690 and target of Rs 670

Sell BEML with stop loss at Rs 770 and target of Rs 745

Sell Apollo Tyres with stop loss at Rs 201 and target of Rs 196

Buy Tech Mahindra with stop loss at Rs 800 and target of Rs 820

Buy Interglobe Aviation with stop loss at Rs 1050 and target of Rs 1180

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 335 and target of Rs 318

Sell Colgate Palmolive with a stop loss of Rs 1267 and target of Rs 1215

Sell GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 322 and target of Rs 301

Buy Hexaware Tech with a stop loss of Rs 362 and target of Rs 380

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​