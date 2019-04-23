App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 08:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2050, target of Rs 2150, DCB Bank with a stop loss of Rs 203, target of Rs 217 and Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 755, target of Rs 780.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The market started off the F&O expiry week on a negative note and continued its downtrend for the second consecutive session on April 22 with the Nifty closing tad below 11,600 levels. Rising crude oil prices to over five-month high dented traders sentiment.

The BSE Sensex broke the psychological 39,000 level, falling sharply by 495.10 points or 1.26 percent to close at 38,645.18 while the Nifty 50 plunged 158.30 points or 1.35 percent to 11,594.50 and formed 'Bearish Belt Hold' pattern on daily charts.

Nifty closed below 20 DMA, an important moving average considered for short term suggesting short term trend reversed to a downtrend, experts said.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,543.33, followed by 11,492.17. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,686.33 and 11,778.17.

related news

The Nifty Bank index closed at 29,687.95, down 535.45 points on April 22. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 29,460.37, followed by 29,232.83. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,102.67, followed by 30,517.43.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2050, target of Rs 2150

Buy DCB Bank  with a stop loss of Rs 203, target of Rs 217

Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 755, target of Rs 780

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1345, target of Rs 1550

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy NIIT Tech with stop loss at Rs 1306 and target of Rs 1328

Buy Havells India with stop loss at Rs 755 and target of Rs 770

Sell Reliance Capital with stop loss at Rs 136 and target of Rs 128

Sell Shriram Transport Finance with stop loss at Rs 1178 and target of Rs 1150

Sell M&M Financial Services with stop loss at Rs 416 and target of Rs 406

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 213.5 and target of Rs 200

Buy Hindustan Unilever around Rs 1735 with stop loss of Rs 1717 and target of Rs 1770

Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2139 and target of Rs 2200

Sell Berger Paints below Rs 320 with stop loss of Rs 325 and target of Rs 308

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 08:37 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Gigi Hadid will remain in the limelight for the wrong reasons, predict ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Delhi Capitals beat RR, topples CSK to reach the ...

Happy Birthday Gigi Hadid: There's a lot more to the supermodel than h ...

Happy Birthday Dev Patel: How a technophobe played a technology expert ...

Exclusive: Have a look at Vivek Oberoi’s brand new bungalow in Juhu! ...

Exclusive: Not Salman Khan but THIS person is taking the major calls i ...

Alia Bhatt on Kangana Ranaut's accusations against father Mahesh Bhatt ...

Exclusive: Salman Khan had 'mood swings' during the shooting of Bharat ...

Thanks to Omar Abdullah, we just revisited a Kashmiri Game of Thrones ...

IPL 2019 | Sourav Sir Lifting Me Up Like That Was Special: Rishabh Pan ...

Elections 2019: People Decide How Tough Competition Would Be, Says Pap ...

High-stakes Game for India as US Ends Waivers on Imports of Iranian Oi ...

Adele to Channel Her Heartbreak from Divorce into New Album, May Relea ...

As Voting for Phase 3 Begins, A Look at the Heavyweights in the Contes ...

Zoya Akhtar: As a Filmmaker You Can't Look at the End Result, You Have ...

Avengers Cast Explains Why 'Endgame' is the 'Most Secretive Movie Poss ...

Why Bran Stark's Major Burn to Jamie Sent 'Game of Thrones' Fans on a ...

Kim Kardashian Has a Sink With No Basin in it. Here's How it Works.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: 117 constituencies to go to polls today, che ...

Why India needs to do much more on data privacy

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: What the grand disunity of parties reveals a ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP and Congress in slugfest to woo trader v ...

Sri Lanka imposes emergency, says international network involved in at ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat tracking Asia ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on April 23

Asian shares steady after Easter weekend; oil hits 2019 highs

Top brokerage calls on April 23: Deutsche Bank bullish on cement stock ...

Avengers: Endgame creates unprecedented per-release trade buzz for a H ...

Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Precision intelligence warnings on Colombo were ...

EC shouldn't let Rahul Gandhi walk away by expressing ‘regret’ aft ...

Lok Sabha election: Rajnandgaon farmers rue poor implementation of sch ...

GAIL emerges highest bidder for IL&FS wind power plants at Rs 4,800 cr ...

Premier League: Chelsea drop crucial points in frsutrating draw with ' ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Dandekar chronicles India's 4,500-year-old tradition ...

Realme 3 Pro Review: Great display, good camera but Redmi Note 7 Pro i ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.