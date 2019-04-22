Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Benchmark indices hit record highs in the opening on April 18 but wiped gains in the first half an hour of trade. This could be partly because of profit booking as all sectoral indices closed in the red.

The BSE Sensex fell 135.36 points to close at 39,140.28 on April 18 despite positive global cues while the Nifty50 declined 34.35 points to 11,752.80 and

formed 'Bearish Belt Hold' or 'Dark Cloud Cover' kind of patterns on daily charts.

For the truncated week, the 50-share index gained 0.94 percent and formed small bullish candle on the weekly scale after a brief consolidation in the

penultimate week.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,708.8, followed by 11,664.8. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,826.5 and 11,900.2.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 30,223.40, down 307.95 points on April 18. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,020.46, followed by 29,817.53. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,548.07, followed by 30,872.73.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 320, target of Rs 345

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 1730, target of Rs 1765

Buy Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1110, target of Rs 1140

Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 360, target of Rs 385

Buy Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 930, target of Rs 975

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Torrent Pharma with stop loss at Rs 1810 and target of Rs 1865

Buy Siemens with stop loss at Rs 1170 and target of Rs 1205

Buy NIIT Tech with stop loss at Rs 1300 and target of Rs 1340

Buy Muthoot Finance with stop loss at Rs 610 and target of Rs 625

Sell Glenmark Pharma with stop loss at Rs 648 and target of Rs 625

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Shilpa Medicare with a stop loss of Rs 394.5 and target of Rs 425

Sell CG Power with a stop loss of Rs 37.8 and target of Rs 35.2

Sell Reliance Infra with a stop loss of Rs 126 and target of Rs 110

Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 299 and target of Rs 316

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​