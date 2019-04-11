App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 08:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 670, target of Rs 692 and Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 678, target of Rs 700.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Selling pressure in the last couple of hours of trade on April 10 wiped out all gains clocked on April 9, dragging the Sensex 354 points and the Nifty 50 below 11,600 levels.

Investors and traders turned cautious ahead of the first phase of general elections on April 11 and top technology companies' quarterly earnings on April 12.

The BSE Sensex was down 353.87 points or 0.91 percent to close at 38,585.35 while the Nifty 50 fell 87.70 points to 11,584.30 and formed bearish candle on the daily scale.

A sudden spike in VIX indicates limited upside with a volatile swing in the market, experts said, adding Option band signifies a lower trading range in between 11,500 to 11,760 zones.

related news

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,544.07, followed by 11,503.83. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,652.27 and 11,720.23.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 29,803.5, down 310.35 points on April 10. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 29,662.46, followed by 29,521.43. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,050.17, followed by 30,296.83.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 670, target of Rs 692

Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 678, target of Rs 700

Sell Can Fin Homes with a stop loss of Rs 352, target of Rs 336

Sell TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2080, target of Rs 1960

Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1270, target of Rs 1310

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bajaj Finserv with stop loss at Rs 7365 and target of Rs 7500

Buy Hindustan Unilever with stop loss at Rs 1662 and target of Rs 1730

Buy Mindtree with stop loss at Rs 962 and target of Rs 980

Sell Apollo Tyres with stop loss at Rs 219 and target of Rs 212

Sell Bharat Forge with stop loss at Rs 500 and target of Rs 492

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Godfrey Phillips with a stop loss of Rs 1139 and target of Rs 1200

Buy Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 2650 and target of Rs 2740

Buy Ujjivan Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 330 and target of Rs 350

Sell Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 505.5 and target of Rs 484

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 08:21 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

83: Our special date with Ranveer Singh and team is just a year away!

PM Narendra Modi biopic stalled: Varun Dhawan bats in favour of respec ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Kieron Pollard overshadows Gaylestorm, KL Rahul, ...

IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma gifts his bat to a fan f ...

World Cup 2019: Glen Maxwell plays model, reveals Australia’s new je ...

Aditya Roy Kapur pursues his passion for magic, to launch his own albu ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic stalled by Election Commission: Swara Bhaske ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni and Sakshi grab some shut eye… on the airport flo ...

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker is a director with his armour on!

Attorney General William Barr Says 'I think Spying Did Occur' on Trump ...

Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju and Ajit Singh: A Look at Heavyweights in ...

Furious with Polling Staff, Jana Sena Candidate Throws EVM on Floor in ...

SpaceX Postpones First Commercial Launch Due to Strong Wind

Nearly 70 Percent of Hotel Websites Leak Your Personal Data, Suggests ...

Karnataka Minister Does 'Naagin Dance' to 'Sway' Voters for Lok Sabha ...

Uttarakhand Sees 10 Percent Voter Turnout in First Hour of Polling

IPL Points Table 2019 | MI vs KXIP: Mumbai Climb to Fourth After Polla ...

Stage Set for Polling in All 17 Lok Sabha Constituencies in Telangana

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

IMF's Gita Gopinath says India must 'transparently communicate' growth ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Phase 1 polling begins today

EU offers PM Theresa May Brexit pause to October 31

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to be cautious as first ph ...

Top stocks to watch out for on April 11: Jet Airways, Tata Motors, Bha ...

Top brokerage calls for April 11: Jefferies bullish on Havells, Whirlp ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on April 11

All eyes on Meghalaya's Tura as contest between Mukul Sangma and PA Sa ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Google Doodle tells India 'how to vote', cov ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 9: Flag wars hit Dakshina ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: 907 artistes issue joint statement in support ...

Israel election: Benjamin Netanyahu wins fifth term as PM; Opposition ...

Singapore Open 2019: B Sai Praneeth falls short against Kento Momota; ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Jet Airways crisis deepens further, cash-strapped airline to operate o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.