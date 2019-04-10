Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

After consolidating early in the day, the market managed to gain momentum in the last hour of trade and ended near the day's high on April 9 with all sectoral indices closing in the green.

The BSE Sensex gained 238.69 points at 38,939.22 while the Nifty 50 rose 67.50 points to 11,672, forming a bullish candle on daily charts.

The advance-decline ratio was in favour of bears pointing towards selling pressure in the broader markets as more number of scrips closed in negative terrain. About 966 shares declined against 786 advancing shares on the NSE. The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices closed flat with a positive bias.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,599.83, followed by 11,527.67. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,714.03 and 11,756.07.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 30,113.85, up 268.55 points on April 9. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 29,823.23, followed by 29,532.67. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,284.73, followed by 30,455.67.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 100, target of Rs 106

Buy YES Bank with a stop loss of Rs 265, target of Rs 280

Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 129, target of Rs 137

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 393, target of Rs 410

Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 282, target of Rs 296

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with stop loss at Rs 660 and target of Rs 675

Buy Divis Labs with stop loss at Rs 1698 and target of Rs 1730

Buy United Spirits with stop loss at Rs 536 and target of Rs 565

Sell MCX India with stop loss at Rs 775 and target of Rs 736

Sell NMDC with stop loss at Rs 105.9 and target of Rs 101

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss below Rs 2888 for target of Rs 3000

Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 7160 and target of Rs 7320

Buy Tata Motors DVR with a stop loss of Rs 96 and target of Rs 106

Sell Max Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 432 and target of Rs 409

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​