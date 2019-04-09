App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 08:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying ONGC with stop loss at Rs 156 and target of Rs 162, Maruti Suzuki with stop loss at Rs 7120 and target of Rs 7200 and Mahindra & Mahindra with stop loss at Rs 658 and target of Rs 672.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The market fell sharply from intraday high and closed lower on April 8 as a rise in crude oil prices to five-month highs dented traders sentiment. Banking & financials, metals and select auto stocks faced selling pressure while IT outperformed.

The BSE Sensex declined 161.70 points to 38,700.53 and the Nifty 50 slipped 61.50 points to 11,604.50 and formed bearish candle, resembling a 'Bearish

Engulfing' kind of formation on daily charts.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,532.3, followed by 11,460.1. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,693.5 and 11,782.5.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 29,845.30, down 239.35 points on April 8. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 29,630.57, followed by 29,415.83. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,146.07, followed by 30,446.83.

related news

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell Bharat Petroleum Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 356, target of Rs 340

Sell Ceat with a stop loss of Rs 1120, target of Rs 1065

Sell Reliance Capital with a stop loss of Rs 191, target of Rs  177

Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1275, target of Rs 1310

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1330, target of Rs 1365

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy ONGC with stop loss at Rs 156 and target of Rs 162

Buy Maruti Suzuki with stop loss at Rs 7120 and target of Rs 7200

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with stop loss at Rs 658 and target of Rs 672

Sell HPCL with stop loss at Rs 258 and target of Rs 245

Sell Reliance Capital with stop loss at Rs 192 and target of Rs 182

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy ICICI Bank around Rs 385 with stop loss of Rs 379 and target of Rs 396

Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 308 and target of Rs 326

Buy Jai Corp with a stop loss of Rs 116 and target of Rs 141

Sell Jain Irrigation Systems with a stop loss of Rs 57.5 and target of Rs 52

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 08:28 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Sara Ali Khan sashays her way into New York City like the boss she is

Jennifer Lopez glitters in her latest single Medicine, also kickstarts ...

Happy Birthday Kristen Stewart: When the Twilight actor expressed her ...

Happy Birthday Jaya Bachchan: Times when Mrs Bachchan outshined Amitab ...

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit enchants in the teaser of Tabaah Ho Gaye song

Exclusive Dabangg 3: Salman Khan fumes at paparazzi after leaked video ...

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs will have a professionally difficult year ...

Janhvi Kapoor: Haven't earned so much money to wear new clothes everyd ...

Exclusive IPL 2019: Aussie fast bowler Brett Lee spotted playing gul ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey May Take on This Actor in New ...

US Judge Blocks Trump Policy of Returning Asylum Seekers to Mexico

Google Further Confirms Unannounced Pixel 3 Lite With Reference on Sit ...

Shweta Hosts Dinner Party to Ring in Mom Jaya Bachchan's 71st Birthday

From Mayawati's 'Sinking Ship' to Fight Against Corruption, PM Modi Se ...

Inflation Seen Inching Up in March, But Still Below RBI Target: Report

Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Facebook Removes Nearly 1 Million A ...

IPL 2019 | Excess Dew Made Batting Easier in Second Innings: Sandeep

'Bhrasht' Nath's Claims Don't Matter: As Oppn Cries Foul Over I-T Raid ...

Supreme Court directs EC to increase random checking of VVPAT slips

Congress should give 'nyay' to victims of anti-Sikh riots and Bhopal g ...

Citizenship Bill resurfaces in BJP's election manifesto; politicians a ...

BJP-Congress manifesto face-off: Here's a word count analysis of the t ...

How many people have benefited from PM Kisan Yojana so far

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex edges higher, Nifty above 11,600; IT sto ...

Asian Paints shares slip on CLSA downgrade, fire at Vishakhapatnam fac ...

Election results and stock market: Let’s stop predicting and start p ...

Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar ...

BJP manifesto: Narendra Modi defies politics of baiting poor with dole ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 7: Hindu groups rally behi ...

Brexit: With deadline looming, Theresa May to meet Angela Merkel, Emma ...

BJP manifesto: For farmers' income to double by 2022, food prices need ...

Premier League: Eden Hazard’s stunning individual performance sinks ...

Jackie Shroff on his latest film RAW, playing roles no actor of his ti ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Understanding mental illness: When insurance and psychiatry meet, what ...

Huawei P30 Pro, P30 Lite to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to wat ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.