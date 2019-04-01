App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 08:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term



Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The stock market started April series on a positive note on March 29, after a stellar run in the month during which benchmark indices rallied more than 7 percent.

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 127.19 points to close at 38,672.91 while Nifty50 rose 53.90 points to 11,623.90 and formed pin bar candle on daily charts.

For the week, the Nifty50 rallied 1.4 percent, forming bullish candle on weekly charts and is 2 percent away from its record high of 11,760 touched in August 2018.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,585.97, followed by 11,548.03. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,646.07 and 11,668.23.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 30,426.80, up 6.25 points on March 29. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,275.41, followed by 30,124.0. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,538.71, followed by 30,650.6.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Chennai Petroleum Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 269, target of Rs 282

Buy India Cements with a stop loss of Rs 104, target of Rs 116

Buy Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 925, target of Rs 960

Buy Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 2750, target of Rs 2790

Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 245, target of Rs 262

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bajaj Finance with stop loss at Rs 2970 and target of Rs 3080

Buy Berger Paints with stop loss at Rs 322 and target of Rs 327

Buy Hindustan Zinc with stop loss at Rs 272 and target of Rs 285

Buy Divis Labs with stop loss at Rs 1680 and target of Rs 1750

Sell Coal India with stop loss at Rs 240 and target of Rs 231

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss below Rs 340 for target of Rs 360

Buy Grasim Industries with a stop loss below Rs 840 for target of Rs 890

Buy Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 2705 and target of Rs 2900

Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 245 and target of Rs 270

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 08:26 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

