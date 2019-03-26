Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

It was a weak start for benchmark indices this week with the Sensex and Nifty losing nearly 1 percent each on March 25. This was the second consecutive session of decline for the market. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 355.70 points at 37,808.91, and the Nifty was down 102.65 points at 11,354.25.

India VIX moved up by 1.93 percent at 16.59 levels. Volatility fell down from highs but moved from its base of 14 zones so some volatile cues could be seen.

All the sectoral indices ended in the red. The Nifty Midcap index and Smallcap index fell 1 percent each.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,311.97, followed by 11,269.73. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,396.07 and 11,437.93.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 29,281.2, down 301.1 points on March 25. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 29,181.8, followed by 29,082.4. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29,355, followed by 29,428.8.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 421, target of Rs 406

Sell Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 310, target of Rs 298

Sell United Breweries with a stop loss of Rs 1340, target of Rs 1280

Buy Hindustan Petroleum Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 270, target of Rs 284

Buy Can Fin Homes with a stop loss of Rs 323, target of Rs 341

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Can Fin Homes with stop loss at Rs 320 and target of Rs 338

Buy Divis Labs with stop loss at Rs 1688 and target of Rs 1730

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with stop loss at Rs 768 and target of Rs 785

Sell Mahindra & Mahindra with stop loss at Rs 673 and target of Rs 656

Sell Ceat with stop loss at Rs 1100 and target of Rs 1060

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 355 and target of Rs 373

Sell Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 619 and target of Rs 590

Buy Cholamandalam Investment with a stop loss of Rs 1309 and target of Rs 1365

Buy ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 154 and target of Rs 166

