you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 08:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Infosys with stop loss at Rs 734 and target of Rs 760, Manappuram Finance with stop loss at Rs 117 and target of Rs 126 and Bata India with stop loss at Rs 1346 and target of Rs 1380.

The market paused its eight days winning streak on March 22 as benchmark indices closed lower with market breadth in favour of declines. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 222.14 points at 38,164.61, and the Nifty was down 64.10 points at 11,456.90.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,403.33, followed by 11,349.77. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,541.63 and 11,626.37.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 29,582.50, down 249.7 points on March 22. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 29,391.43, followed by 29,200.37. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29,890.83, followed by 30,199.17.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 142, target of Rs 154

Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1680, target of Rs 1740

Buy SRF with a stop loss of Rs 2440, target of Rs 2500

Buy Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 169, target of Rs 178

Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1345, target of Rs 1390

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Infosys with stop loss at Rs 734 and target of Rs 760

Buy Manappuram Finance with stop loss at Rs 117 and target of Rs 126

Buy Bata India with stop loss at Rs 1346 and target of Rs 1380

Sell Apollo Tyres with stop loss at Rs 219 and target of Rs 211

Sell Tata Communications with stop loss at Rs 605 and target of Rs 590

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 652 and target of Rs 630

Buy Jubilant Foodworks around Rs 1425 with stop loss of Rs 1404 and target of Rs 1465

Buy SRF with a stop loss of Rs 2420 and target of Rs 2525

Sell Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 728 and target of Rs 690

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 08:28 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

