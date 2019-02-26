Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The market traded strong and ended around the day's high. US President Donald Trump's statement that he would postpone tariff hike on Chinese imports, and the approval of the GST Council to lower the tax rate on real estate projects aided sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 341.90 points to 36,213.38 while the Nifty 50 gained 88.40 points at 10,880.10 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts as bulls took the control on the Dalal Street.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,816.37, followed by 10,752.63. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,915.47 and then 10,950.83.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,159.25, up 291.70 points on February 25. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,995.57, followed by 26,831.93. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,259.97, followed by 27,360.73.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1060, target of Rs 1120

Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 847, target of Rs 875

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss Rs 3700, target of Rs 3765

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 748, target of Rs 770

Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 6800, target of Rs 7200

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Interglobe Aviation with stop loss at Rs 1105 and target of Rs 1135

Buy NIIT Tech with stop loss at Rs 1300 and target of Rs 1340

Buy Divis Labs with stop loss at Rs 1560 and target of Rs 1630

Sell Canara Bank with stop loss at Rs 225 and target of Rs 221

Sell Tata Chemicals with stop loss at Rs 570 and target of Rs 560

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 1790 and target of Rs 1840

Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1069 and target of Rs 1115

Buy YES Bank with a stop loss of Rs 224 and target of Rs 240

Sell Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 721 and target of Rs 682

