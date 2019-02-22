Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Rajat Bose, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 142.09 points or 0.40 percent to end at 35,898.35 while the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 54.40 points or 0.51 percent to close at 10,789.90, forming a bullish candle for second day.

The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices gained 0.8 percent and 1 percent respectively.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10737.93, followed by 10686.07. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10825.23 and then 10860.67.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27052.4, up 96.9 points on February 21. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26983.3, followed by 26914.2. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27111.2, followed by 27170.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 110, target of Rs 122

Buy Sun TV Network with a stop loss of Rs 580, target of Rs 605

Buy Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1030, target of Rs 1075

Buy Can Fin Homes with a stop loss of Rs 260, target of Rs 285

Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 309, target of Rs 330

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com

Buy Bata India with stop loss below Rs 1265 for targets of Rs 1307 and Rs 1324

Sell Tech Mahindra with stop loss above Rs 832 for targets of Rs 809 and Rs 801

Buy Hero MotoCorp with stop loss below Rs 2605 for targets of Rs 2689 and Rs 2713

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Allahabad Bank with a stop loss of Rs 45 and target of Rs 49

Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2790 and target of Rs 2875

Sell Pidilite Industries around Rs 1080 with stop loss of Rs 1096 and target of Rs 1050

Buy Steel Authority of India with a stop loss of Rs 47.9 and target of Rs 51.5

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​