you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 08:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying ITC around Rs 288 with stop loss of Rs 284 and target of Rs 296 and Larsen & Toubro around Rs 1340 - 1345 with stop loss of Rs 1325 and target of Rs 1390.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 89.32 points at 36,725.42 while the Nifty 50 gained 5.20 points at 11,058.20 and formed a small bearish candle resembling a 'Hanging Man' kind of formation on the daily charts.

Most analysts believe that the market seems to be in an overbought zone after the recent rally along with optimism in broader indices, which indicated that consolidation could be seen further.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,027.2, followed by 10,996.2. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,089.1 and 11,120.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,764.60, up 138.95 points on March 7. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,611.23, followed by 27,457.87. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,866.73, followed by 27,968.87.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Muthoot Finance with a stop loss of Rs 565, target of Rs 590

Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 910, target of Rs 945

Buy Arvind with a stop loss of Rs 87, target of Rs 95

Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 285, target of Rs 301

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Bosch with a stop loss of Rs 18625 and target of Rs 18050

Sell Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 733 and target of Rs 705

Buy ITC around Rs 288 with stop loss of Rs 284 and target of Rs 296

Buy Larsen & Toubro around Rs 1340 - 1345 with stop loss of Rs 1325 and target of Rs 1390

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Century Textiles with target at Rs 890 and stop loss at Rs 837

Buy Escorts with target at Rs 750 and stop loss at Rs 720

Buy ITC with target at Rs 295-300 and stop loss at Rs 287

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with target at Rs 700 and stop loss at Rs 654

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 08:36 am

