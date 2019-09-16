Top 5 fund houses, managing Rs 12.53 lakh crore, shopped for these stocks in August

Domestic mutual funds were net equity buyers in August, which also saw a strong selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

As per an IDBI Capital report, mutual funds pumped in Rs 17,406.63 crore against Rs 15,083.99 crore in July. On the other hand, FPIs withdrew Rs 17,592 crore in August and Rs 12,419 crore the month before, data available with NSDL showed.

The total category wise asset under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry increased by 3.8 percent (Rs 93,967 crore) to Rs 25.48 lakh crore in August. On year-on-year (YoY) basis, the total AUM of mutual fund houses increased by 1.1 percent. On a sequential trend, AUM across three categories witnessed a fall, while eight others saw a rise, IDBI Capital said.

Inox Fluorochemicals, Sterling and Willson, Somany Home Innovation and JSW Holdings were the new stocks added by fund houses. They exited Cigniti Technologies and Career Point.

Among the sectors, fund houses pared investment in automobile by 36.7 percent YoY, followed by media and entertainment (down 32.9 percent YoY) and textiles (down 29.7 percent).

But, healthcare services caught the attention of fund houses and the sector saw a YoY jump in investment by 25.7 percent. Energy (up 19.3 percent) and construction (up 15.7 percent), too, got a healthy traction.

Let's take a look at what India's top five fund houses (in terms of AUM)—HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential, Aditya Birla Sun Life, SBI Mutual Fund and Reliance, who manage assets worth more than Rs 12.53 lakh crore—bought and sold in August.

HDFC Asset Management Company

The biggest domestic fund house in terms of AUM added Inox Fluorochemicals, Somany Home Innovation, Sterling and Wilson Solar, Pidilite Industries, SRF and Piramal Enterprises in its portfolio. It exited Havells India and Shree Cement.

In terms of holding percentage, ICICI Bank was at the top, with 7.4 percent of total holdings, followed by Infosys (7.2 percent) and State Bank of India (5.5 percent).

ICICI Prudential

Somany Home Innovation, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes and JSW Holdings were the top three addition that the fund house made in August. It exited HSIL, LowAhluwalia Contracts (India) and GFL.

In terms of holding percentage, NTPC stood at the top, with 5.8 percent of total holdings, followed by ICICI Bank (5.2 percent) and Infosys (4.7 percent).

Aditya Birla Sun Life

The fund house added Somany Home Innovation, KPIT Technologies, Phoenix Mills and Welspun Corp to its proftfolio and exited from Reliance Nippon, Godrej Industries, Indian Bank, Supreme Industries, Apollo Tyres, Bank of India and VST Tillers Tractors.

In terms of holding percentage, HDFC Bank claimed the top seat, with 7.3 percent of the total holdings, followed by ICICI Bank (6.3 percent) and Reliance Industries (4.6 percent).

SBI Funds Management

Gruh Finance was the only company that the fund house added to its portfolio in August, as per the IDBI Capital report. It exited Apollo Tyres, LT Foods, Bank of India and Mindtree.

In terms of holding percentage, HDFC Bank remained at the top, with 10.1 percent of total holdings, followed by Reliance Industries (5.8 percent) and ICICI Bank (5.5 percent).

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management

Sterling and Wilson Solar, Somany Home Innovation, Adani Enterprises, Jamna Auto Industries and Tata Elxsi were the new additions for Reliance Nippon. The fund house exited Redington (India), NRB Bearings, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Greenply Industries and Kajaria Ceramics.

In terms of holding percentage, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank stood at the top, each with 6 percent of the total holding. State Bank of India (4.5 percent), Axis Bank (3.6 percent) and Larsen & Toubro (3.2 percent) were the other stocks that claimed a major portion of the fund house's portfolio.

