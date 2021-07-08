Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 52 points loss.

The BSE Sensex climbed 193.58 points to 53,054.76, while the Nifty50 rose 61.40 points to 15,879.70 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 15,808.43, followed by 15,737.17. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 15,922.23 and 15,964.77. Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

U.S. Treasuries prices maintained gains on Wednesday, holding down yields, and two stock indexes notched record highs after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting largely confirmed market expectations. The dollar remained firm.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104.42 points, or 0.3 percent, to 34,681.79. The broad S&P 500 gained 14.59 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,358.13. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.42 points, or 0.01 percent, to 14,665.06.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Thursday morning trade as the coronavirus situation in parts of the region weighed on investor sentiment.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.4% while the Topix index declined 0.16%. The Kospi in South Korea fell 0.12%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 52 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 15,836 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Fed keen to be 'well positioned' to act on inflation, other risks, minutes show

Federal Reserve officials last month felt substantial further progress on the U.S. economic recovery "was generally seen as not having yet been met," but agreed they should be poised to act if inflation or other risks materialized, according to the minutes of the central bank's June policy meeting.

In minutes that reflected a divided Fed wrestling with new inflation risks but still relatively high unemployment, "various participants" at the June 15-16 meeting felt conditions for reducing the central bank's asset purchases would be "met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated."

RBI imposes penalties on 14 banks for various rule violations

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 7 imposed monetary penalties on 14 banks including Bandhan Bank, Bank of Baroda and State Bank of India (SBI) for various rule violations, the central bank said in a press release.

The violations include non-compliance with certain provisions of directions issued by RBI on ‘Lending to Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs)’ ‘Bank Finance to Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs)’ and ‘Loans and Advances – Statutory and Other Restrictions’, the RBI said.

US job openings edge higher in May, hiring slips

US job openings rose slightly to a new record high in May and hiring dipped, a sign that the economy could still be struggling with labor shortages as coronavirus restrictions eased across the country. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, rose by 16,000 to 9.2 million on the last day of May, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Wednesday.

Hiring also dipped to 5.9 million in May from 6.0 million in the prior month. The government reported last Friday that job growth accelerated in June as US companies hired the most workers in 10 months.

RBI asks banks to reclassify retail and wholesale trade as MSMEs as per revised criteria

Reserve Bank of India on July 7 asked banks, financial institutions and Non banking financial companies (NBFCs) to reclassify retail and wholesale trade as MSMEs as per revised criteria. On July 2, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) announced the inclusion of retail and wholesale trades as MSME.

"Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has decided to include Retail and Wholesale trade as MSMEs for the limited purpose of Priority Sector Lending, "the central bank said in a communication to banks, financial institutions and NBFCs.

Results on July 8

Tata Consultancy Services, Gammon Infrastructure Projects, and Shyam Metalics and Energy will release quarterly earnings on July 8.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 532.94 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 231.80 crore in the Indian equity market on July 7, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Five stocks - Indiabulls Housing Finance, NALCO, NMDC, Punjab National Bank, and SAIL - are under the F&O ban for July 8. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies