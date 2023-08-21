English
    The Titan script has more growth story left, say analysts

    Over the past decade, Titan has consistently demonstrated robust growth and unwavering market leadership. After its CaratLane deal, analysts say penetration of untapped markets would be one of the factors boosting the company’s revenue and market share further.

    Shivam Shukla
    August 21, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
    A favourite of late super investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Titan has given a modest 2.10 percent return in the past one month.

    Recently, Titan agreed to buy the remaining 27.18 percent stake in online jewellery retailer CaratLane for Rs 4,621 crore in a deal that values the former at Rs 17,000 crore, according to regulatory filings. Titan is India’s largest diamond, jems and jewellery maker with a market capitalisation of Rs 2,70,814.73 crore. Over the past decade, Titan Company, a stalwart in the Indian consumer goods industry, has consistently demonstrated robust growth and unwavering market leadership. Its journey over two decades is truly remarkable....

