The Titan script has more growth story left, say analysts

A favourite of late super investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Titan has given a modest 2.10 percent return in the past one month.

Recently, Titan agreed to buy the remaining 27.18 percent stake in online jewellery retailer CaratLane for Rs 4,621 crore in a deal that values the former at Rs 17,000 crore, according to regulatory filings. Titan is India’s largest diamond, jems and jewellery maker with a market capitalisation of Rs 2,70,814.73 crore. Over the past decade, Titan Company, a stalwart in the Indian consumer goods industry, has consistently demonstrated robust growth and unwavering market leadership. Its journey over two decades is truly remarkable....