you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 28, 2018 08:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical Views | Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying V Guard Industries with a stop loss of Rs 230, target of Rs 242, Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1120, target of Rs 1155 and PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1570, target of Rs 1610.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The market remained in favour of bulls throughout the session on December 27, though it was volatile amid expiry of December futures & options contracts.

Positive global cues on easing tensions between the White House and Federal Reserve, and also the hope of settlement between world's largest economies, the US & China over trade lifted market sentiment.

The BSE Sensex gained 157.34 points to close at 35,807.28 while the Nifty50 climbed 50 points to 10,779.80 but failed to hold on to 10,800 levels and formed bearish candle on the daily charts as closing is lower than opening levels.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,751.47, followed by 10,723.13. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,821.17 and then 10,862.53.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,878.55, down 108.25 points on December 27. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,735.83, followed by 26,593.07. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,130.63, followed by 27,382.67.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy V Guard Industries with a stop loss of Rs 230, target of Rs 242

Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1120, target of Rs 1155

Buy PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1570, target of Rs 1610

Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1135, target of Rs 1180

Buy Ajanta Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 1160, target of Rs 1210

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com

Buy Ajanta Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 1158 and target of Rs 1220.

Buy Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 818 and target of Rs 865

Buy United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 622 and target of Rs 650

Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1132 and target of Rs 1185

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Bajaj Auto with target at Rs 2800 and stop loss at Rs 2700

Buy Tech Mahindra with target at Rs 720 and stop loss at Rs 700

Sell Hero MotoCorp with target at Rs 3060 an stop loss at Rs 3180

Sell M&M Financial Services with target at Rs 440 and stop loss at Rs 515

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Dec 28, 2018 08:37 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

