Technical View | Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The market closed the session on a flat note after witnessing consolidation on January 29 as traders remained cautious ahead of the Interim Budget and F&O expiry later this week. The losses led by banking & financials and auto stocks were offset by the rally in FMCG, IT and pharma stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 64.20 points at 35,592.50 while the Nifty 50 fell 9.30 points to 10,652.20 and formed 'Long Legged Doji' kind of pattern on the daily scale.

India VIX fell by 2.5 percent to 18.42 levels but overall higher volatility is keeping the volatile swing in the market with restricted upside.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,593.83, followed by 10,535.47. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,700.43 and then 10,748.67.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,573.40, down 79.65 points on January 29. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,428.73, followed by 26,284.06. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,730.93, followed by 26,888.47.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 293, target of Rs 307

Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1295, target of Rs 1340

Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 897, target of Rs 920

Buy PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1597, target of Rs 1630

Buy Oriental Bank of Commerce with a stop loss of Rs 92, target of Rs 100

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Voltas with stop loss at Rs 536 and target of Rs 550

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with stop loss at Rs 750 and target of Rs 780

Buy Axis Bank with stop loss at Rs 660 and target of Rs 680

Buy NIIT Tech with stop loss at Rs 1290 and target of Rs 1325

Sell Coal India with stop loss at Rs 226 and target of Rs 219

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 978 and target of Rs 1010

Sell Tata Communications with a stop loss of Rs 504.5 and target of Rs 476

Buy Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 909 and target of Rs 945

Sell RBL Bank around Rs 555 with stop loss of Rs 565 and target of Rs 535

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​