Tata Motors gains 3% post robust June sales number

Shares of Tata Motors added 3 percent in the opening trade on Monday after stellar June month sales numbers.

For the month of June, the company has reported 54 percent jump in its sales volumes at 56,773 units compared to 36,836 units in the same months previous year.

However, for the first quarter (April-June) its sales increased by 65 percent at 1,64,579 units on the back of strong month on month sales performance of its commercial and passenger vehicles business in the domestic market.

In FY19, the company has embarked on a turnaround 2.0 journey, with 3 clear objectives viz. Win Decisively in CV, win sustainably in PV and embed the

turnaround culture within the organisation, company said in release.

The company's commercial vehicles (CV) domestic sales rose 50 percent at 38,560 units against 25,660 units last year.

Its passenger vehicles (PV) domestic sales in June 2018 has recorded 63 percent jump to 18,213 units.

On the export side (CV & PV) the company’s sales increased by 50 percent at 5,246 units from 3,504 units last year.

At 09:29 hrs Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 274.75, up Rs 5.45, or 2.02 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil