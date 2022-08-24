Taking Stock | Sensex, Nifty end flat amid volatility; realty stocks gain

The Indian market took a breather after two days of selling as equity benchmarks witnessed consolation on August 25.

The market started on a flat note on the back of mixed global cues and remained in negative territory for most of the session, however, last-hour buying helped indices to close on a positive note.

At close, the Sensex was up 54.13 points or 0.09 percent at 59,085.43, and the Nifty was up 27.50 points or 0.16 percent at 17,605.

"Bulls and bears continued to battle it out in the domestic market as weak global cues persisted, keeping the market under pressure," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"The US economy contracted amid muted demand conditions with the service sector witnessing a sharp decline. Markets in Europe experienced a protracted sell-off as a result of investor's concern over the oil crisis and the uncertain growth outlook," he added.

Apollo Hospitals, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, NTPC and ICICI Bank were among the major Nifty gainers.

The losers included BPCL, Tata Steel, Divis Laboratories, Sun Pharma and TCS.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Bank, Metal and PSU Bank indices rose 0.5 percent each. However, some selling was seen in the pharma names.

Stocks and sectors

On the BSE, realty index added 1 percent and bank, capital goods indices up 0.5 percent each.

Broader indices outperformed the main indices with BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 0.5 percent each.

A short build-up was seen in Lupin, HPCL and Mphasis, while a long build-up was witnessed in RBL Bank, Can Fin Homes and ABB.

Among individual stocks, a more than 100 percent volume spike was seen in Tata Chemicals, Sun Pharma and RBL Bank.

Over 150 stocks touched their 52-week highs on the BSE. These included SKF India, New Delhi Television, ABB India, Thermax and Jyothy Labs.

Outlook for August 25

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

After the first leg of the decline from 18000, the Nifty had taken support near the 20 DMA on August 23. Thereon the index is attempting a minor degree bounce. The price action in the last couple of sessions shows an overlapping structure. Also, the index has now reached near the junction of the 40 hour exponential moving average & the hourly upper Bollinger Band.

This setup suggests that the next leg down is around the corner. On the downside, 17350-17300 will be the initial target area, below which 17000 will be the overall short term target. On the other hand, 17650-17700 is the key barrier that is expected to keep the bounce in check.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities:

Caution prevailed in the market ahead of monthly expiry on Thursday, while key benchmark indices eked out modest gains and shrugged off weak sentiment across most of Asian and European markets.

Gains were muted as investors preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium this Friday. Technically, post sharp reversal formation, the Nifty is witnessing a range bound activity, while on intraday charts it has formed a higher bottom formation which supports the continuation of a pullback rally in the near future.

For traders, 17500 would be the sacrosanct support zone and above which, the index could rally till 17700-17750. On the flip side, the bullish sentiment could change if the index trades below 17500 and below the same the index could retest 17400-17350 level.

