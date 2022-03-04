Taking Stock | Selling continues for third day as Russia-Ukraine war escalates

Indian benchmark indices extended profit-booking into the third consecutive session on March 4 in the highly volatile market, amid rising geopolitical tension after the Russian attack on Europe’s biggest nuclear plant in Ukraine.

The market started on a negative note amid weak global markets and extended the selling as the day progressed but saw some recovery in the afternoon session. However, it ended with over 1 percent loss.

At close, the Sensex was down 768.87 points or 1.40% at 54,333.81, while the Nifty settled 252.60 points or 1.53% lower at 16,245.40.

"Global bourses are witnessing a sharp sell-off as reports of Russian attack on Europe’s biggest nuclear plant in Ukraine kept tension levels elevated," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Rising oil prices along with uncertainties on supply change disruption have instilled fears that inflation could cross RBI’s tolerance level, though temporarily. The domestic market, however, trimmed its losses as buying was witnessed in IT and Pharma stocks," he added.

UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, HDFC Life, Shree Cements, and Eicher Motors were among the top Nifty losers. On the other hand, ONGC, UPL, Power Grid Corp, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra were the biggest gainers.

Among sectors, Nifty Auto and Metal indices shed 3 percent each, while Nifty Bank, Energy, and FMCG indices fell 1 percent each. However, the IT index ended with marginal gains.

Broader indices also ended lower with the BSE Midcap index falling 2.3 percent and smallcap index shedding 1.6 percent.

Also Read - Markets crash over 2%: Key factors driving the selloff

Stocks and sectors

On the sectoral front, auto, metal, power, capital goods, and realty were down over 2-3 percent.

A long build-up was seen in Strides Pharma Science, ACC, and Intellect Design Arena, while a short build-up was seen in the IRCTC, Vodafone Idea, and Multi Commodity Exchange of India.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in IRCTC, Honeywell Automation, and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company.

On the BSE, Hindalco Industries, Adani Transmission, Genesys International Corporation, and GNFC touched their 52-week high.

Outlook for March 7

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities:

Nifty slipped lower after a few days of consolidation on the daily timeframe; which will heighten the possibility of falling below the 16,000-mark over the short term. Immediate support is seen at 16,100-16,000 bands. On the higher end, resistance is seen at 16,500.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:

The Nifty had recently stumbled near the level of 16,800 and started sliding down. Consequently, the index breached the swing low of 16,203 as well as the lower end of a downward sloping channel.

The Nifty, however, received support in the lower territory, thus staging an intraday recovery but the intraday bounce fizzled out near the key hourly moving averages.

Nevertheless, the index managed to hold on to the level of 16,200 on a closing basis. The overall structure shows that the Nifty is trading near multiple support parameters and it can witness recovery as long as it stays above 16,200 -16,100 on a closing basis.

Palak Kothari, Research Associate at Choice Broking:

Technically, Nifty has formed a bearish candle on a weekly time frame which suggests weakness in the counter. Furthermore, the index has been trading with lower highs-lower low formation for the last five weeks which suggests a southward journey in the upcoming day.

Moreover, the index has been sustaining below 200-DMA which adds weakness in the prices. A momentum indicator Stochastic & MACD suggested negative crossover on the daily chart, which pointed out further bearishness in the index.

The index can test the physiological level of 16,000, breaching below it can show 15,800-15,700 levels, while upside resistance comes in at 16,800 levels. On the other hand, Bank Nifty has support at 34,000 levels while resistance is at 35,000 levels.