Taking Stock |Market reels under selling pressure for third consecutive session, Sensex falls below 60k

Stock Market Today:

Unrelenting FII selling amid growing concerns about a recession impacting the global economy pushed Indian equity benchmarks into the red for the third session in a row on January 6.

At close, the 30-pack BSE Sensex was down 453 points, or 0.75 percent, at 69,900 while the Nifty lost 133 points, or 0.74 percent, to end the day at 17,859.

During the week, BSE Sensex lost 1.5 percent while the Nifty declined by 1.4 percent.

The market tracked negative cues from the US market, which closed a percent down the previous day, and other Asian peers which ended the day on a mixed note.

The rejection of Russia's 36-hour ceasefire offer by Ukraine and concerns expressed by the RBI Governor about the inflation situation in South Asia added to the negative sentiment fuelled by the US Fedâ€™s hawkish stance on rate hikes, which resulted in FII exodus from India.

Barring FMCG, which ended flat, all sectoral indices ended the last day of the first week of 2023 in the red. The Nifty IT was the biggest loser, shedding two percent. Banking and financials were the other contributors to the decline and lost a percent each. Nifty Metal was down just under one percent, while pharma and realty lost 0.8 and 0.7 percent.

Britannia, M&M, Reliance, BPCL and Bajaj Auto were the top Nifty gainers, rallying 0.6 to one percent each.

The top losers included IT heavyweight TCS, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Tech Mahindra, down 2.5 to 3 percent.

Stocks and sectors

On the BSE too, barring FMCG all other sectoral indices incurred losses. BSE Teck and BSE IT were the top losers and lost 1.86 and 1.77 percent, respectively. BSE Metal index was down 1.3 percent while BSE Services, Banking and Financials were down around one percent each. BSE FMCG managed to end flat with a marginal gain of 0.03 percent.

As expected, broader indices could not escape the all-round negativity and ended the day with losses. BSE Midcap was down 0.72 percent while the BSE Smallcap lost 0.73 percent.

A long build-up could be seen in GNFC, Havells and MRF while a short build-up was witnessed in LIC Housing Finance, Dabur and TCS.

Among specific stocks, a volume spike of more than 176 percent was seen in Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, while the volumes in Aurobindo Pharma and Astral jumped over 130 percent each.

Outlook for January 9

Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research at Kotak Securities Ltd

Worries of global economic slowdown and higher interest rates prevailing going ahead triggered frenzied selling amongst the investors that saw Sensex end below the psychological level of 60000. Also, the market is not comfortable with the current valuations given several headwinds, and hence investors resorted to profit-taking in banking, IT and metals stocks.

Technically, on daily and intraday charts the Nifty has formed lower top formation and it is consistently trading below the 50 and 20-day SMA (Simple Moving Averages) which is broadly negative. However, the market is now in an oversold territory, there is a strong possibility of a quick pullback rally.

For bulls, 18000 would be the immediate hurdle and below the same the index could slip till 17750. Further correction may drag down the index to 17650. On the other side, if the index moves above 18000 it could move up to 18100-18175 levels.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities

Bears continue to have the upper hand as the benchmark index Nifty has been posting red candles for the last three days. The Nifty found support around the previous swing low on the daily timeframe. The momentum indicator RSI (14) is in bearish crossover, suggesting weak price momentum for the near term. Going forward, 17,770 is likely to act as support for the falling Nifty; a decisive fall below the said level may take the index towards 17,500. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 18,000, above which a recovery may come.

Disclaimer:Â The views and investment tips of investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Â

Disclosure:Â Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.â€‹