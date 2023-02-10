English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Sundaram Alternate's Vikaas M Sachdeva is bullish on India; here are his top sectoral themes

    Vikaas M Sachdeva expects India's GDP to more than double in the coming decade, and believes the economy is set to fire on two fronts-consumption and investment.

    Vaibhavi Ranjan
    February 10, 2023 / 05:21 PM IST
    Vikaas Sachdeva also remains positive on traditional bellwether companies that have adopted technology to strengthen their competitive advantage.

    Vikaas Sachdeva also remains positive on traditional bellwether companies that have adopted technology to strengthen their competitive advantage.

    The Indian economy showcased its economic resilience in 2022 as it emerged as an oasis of lucrative returns and strong growth in the midst of a global economic turmoil. The strong outperformance of India has also started discussions regarding its capacity to emerge as a superpower in the coming decades.

    Vikaas M Sachdeva, Managing Director at Sundaram Alternate Assets, believes that such a shift can become a reality if India manages to showcase a thought leadership that can tap in attention from across the world.

    "Thought leadership is the way to achieve an economic leadership," Sachdeva said at the PMS AIF World Summit and Awards 2023.

    India crossed the $2000 per-capita mark on the back of its sustained economic growth, which Sachdeva believes was driven by a strong thought leadership. On that account, Sachdeva remains bullish on India's growth story and believes the economy is set to fire on two fronts-consumption and investment.