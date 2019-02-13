Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sun Pharma Q3 profit jump 4-fold; brokerages see nearly 30% upside in 12 months

Global brokerage firms have a target price in the range of Rs 535-560 on Sun Pharma which translates into an upside of 22-28 percent return in the next 12 months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image.
Representative Image.
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Most global brokerage firms have maintained buy recommendation on Sun Pharma after India’s largest drugmaker said its net profit jumped 286.1 percent to Rs 1,241.1 crore in the third quarter ended December 2018.

The reported numbers were higher than analyst estimates by a wide margin helped by a strong recovery of US generics business. The company posted a net profit of Rs 321.5 crore during the previous year’s period.

Reacting to the results, Sun Pharma jumped 3 percent in morning trade on Wednesday.

Global brokerage firms have a target price in the range of Rs 535-560 on Sun Pharma which translates into an upside of 22-28 percent return in the next 12 months.

related news

Revenues from operations gained 17 percent to Rs 7,933.25 crore compared to a year ago's Rs 6,782.42 crore. The EBITDA margin of the company stood at 27.8 percent.

CLSA which marinated its buy rating on Sun Pharma post Q3 results recommends a target price of Rs 560. The December quarter results were good even after adjustments.

The specialty pipeline execution will be the key focus area for FY20. The US sales grew by 8 percent on a QoQ basis to USD 370 million, led by market-share gains in generic products.

The response to novel psoriasis drug Ilumya has been good, and CEQUA launch has been delayed a bit to Q1FY20, highlighted the CLSA report.

The execution will be the key in FY20. The valuations are fairly attractive and going forward specialty portfolio ramp-up could drive a rerating, added the report.

Sales in the US were $362 million for the quarter, a growth of 10 percent over the same period last year and accounted for 34 percent of total sales.

Sun Pharma in the US has 441 ANDAs approved, while filings for 564 ANDAs await US FDA nod, including 15 tentative approvals. For the quarter, 5 ANDAs were filed and 10 approvals were received.

Here’s what other global brokerage firms are recommending:

Jefferies: Buy| Target: Rs 535

Jefferies maintained its buy rating on Sun Pharma post December quarter results with a target price of Rs 535. The pharma major reported better-than-expected Q3 results, led by a margin beat.

The US revenue was below our expectation but EM/ROW surprised positively, said the note. The CQUEA launch has been delayed to Q1FY20, and the Ilumya is tracking well. The corporate governance concerns could remain a near-term overhang.

From the investors’ perspective, the risk-to-reward ratio is favorable as the underlying business is improving.

Citi: Buy| Target: Rs 540

Citigroup maintained its buy rating on Sun Pharma post Q3 results with a target price of Rs 540. The management commentary was optimistic, and hinted at better disclosures going forward.

The lingering concerns on generics business are fading, and going forward specialty progress would be key to stock performance.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 10:32 am

tags #Result Analysis #Sun pharma

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.