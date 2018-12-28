Stocks in the news: Capital First, DHFL, Tata Global, Lemon Tree Hotels, Kansai Nerolac

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Tata Steel BSL: CARE assigned AA/Stable rating for company's long term bank facilities-term loan worth Rs 21,000 crore, and AA/Stable and A1+ for long/short term bank facilities-fund based/non-fund based worth Rs 5,000 crore.

United Bank of India: Central Government to invest Rs 2,159 crore in the equity capital of the bank by preferential allotment.

Kansai Nerolac Paints: Company has entered into Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire 100 percent equity stake in Perma Construction Aids Pvt. Ltd for Rs 29.10 crore.

Lemon Tree Hotels: Company agreed to enter into a joint venture with Magnolia Grove Investment Ltd, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus group. The JV Hamstede Living Private Limited will construct, acquire, develop, operate and lease short- and long-stay real estate projects, with a primary focus on student housing, co-living for working professionals/adults and multi-family users.

Majesco: The record date for its previously announced rights offering will be January 7, 2019.

Odisha Cement: Board has fixed January 8 as the record date for the purposes of reduction of face value of 5,69,00,220 equity shares of the company from Rs 10 to Rs 2 each.

Rane Madras: Crisil assigned long term rating A/Outlook-Positive and short term rating A1 for total bank loan facilities of Rs 403 crore.

HCC: Company raises Rs 497.58 crore through rights issue.

Frontline Business Solutions: Rahul Saraf - Whole-Time Director of the company is arrested for GST violations in Maxgrow Overseas Limited of which he is the promoter and ex-director.

Selan Exploration Technology: The record date for the purpose of interim dividend has been fixed as January 5, 2019.

Aurionpro Solutions: equity shares of Trejhara Solutions will start trading on the stock exchanges w.e.f. December 28.

Ashoka Buildcon’s board approved raising Rs 150 crore via non-convertible debentures.

WABCO India clarified that the news of Wabco signing $950 million supply pact with commercial vehicle maker is for its parent company and not for the Indian arm.

Corporation Bank appointed Canara Bank’s Executive Director PV Bharathi as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer till March 2020.

Bulk Deals on December 27

Capital First: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund sold 5,53,600 shares of the company at Rs 587.71 per share on the NSE.

DHFL: BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 25,47,000 shares of the company at Rs 239.69 per share on the NSE.

Jain DVR Equity Shares: Securities Holdings India Pvt Ltd sold 1,28,153 shares of the company at Rs 50.85 per share on the NSE.

Rajshree PolyPack: Unifi Financial Pvt Ltd purchased 92,000 shares of the company at Rs 105 per share on the NSE.

Tata Global Beverages: UBS Principal Capital Asia Limited sold 52,23,483 shares of the company at a price of Rs 219.88 per share on the NSE.

Selan Exploration Technology: Seetha Kumari sold 1,32,736 shares of the company at Rs 193.87 per share on the NSE.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Hindustan Media Ventures: Board meeting is scheduled on January 15 to consider the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ending on December 2018.

Container Corporation of India: Company's officials will be meeting Girish Achhipalia, Vice President of Morgan Stanley on December 28.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: Board meeting is scheduled on January 12 to consider financial results of the bank for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Navin Fluorine International: Board meeting is scheduled on January 23 to consider the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Umiya Tubes: Board meeting is scheduled on January 5 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on December 2018.

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts: Company's officials will be meeting HDFC Securities and Franklin Templeton on December 28.

: Board meeting is scheduled on January 10 to consider the unaudited financial results of the bank for the quarter ending on December 2018.