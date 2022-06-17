English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Stock Talk| Why Bharat Forge, IndusInd, Laurus Labs Fut are a short-term Sell

    IndusInd Bank is on the verge of a major breakdown from its previous multiple support zones. What is worrying is that the stock has seen rising volumes in the current downtrend, confirming the weakness.

    Kunal Shah
    June 17, 2022 / 08:09 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    The benchmark Nifty50 has witnessed a major breakdown on June 16 after the FOMC outcome, with the index falling near the next level of 15,300. Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities tells Moneycontrol, that if this fails to sustain, there could be more pain as we may witness a further slide to 15,000-14,800 levels. According to Kunal Shah, the upside resistance is pinned at 15,800, where aggressive Call writing has been witnessed. Any close above this level will imply resumption of the uptrend.

    On Bank Nifty, according to Kunal, bears took full control and triggered a breakdown that resulted in a triangle pattern on daily charts. The index remained a sell-on-rise with immediate resistance at 33,500 levels. The downside of the breakdown pattern is at 31,000-30,500 levels.

    Here are three Sell calls from Kunal Shah for next 2-3 weeks:

    Lauras Labs Futures: Sell | LTP: Rs 492.55 | Stop-Loss: Rs 540 | Target: Rs 450-440 | Return: 9-11 percent

    The stock has witnessed a breakdown from a 'rising trendline' on the daily charts, and is trading below its 200-day moving average (DMA) with multiple resistances on the upside. Even the momentum oscillators are in a bearish zone, which confirms the internal weakness in the stock.

    Close

    Related stories

    Kunal Shah
    Kunal Shah
    Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst|LKP Securities

      Image21662022

      Bharat Forge Futures: Sell | LTP: Rs 626.25 | Stop-Loss: Rs 660 | Target: Rs 600-590 | Return: 4-6 percent

      The stock is in a downtrend with 'lower high, lower low' formation intact on the daily chart. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator has given a bearish crossover, indicating further weakness in the stock.

      The stock is likely to test its support zone of Rs 600-590 on the downside.

      Image31662022

      IndusInd Bank Futures: Sell | LTP: Rs 807.65 | Stop-Loss: Rs 860 | Target: Rs 750-730 | Return: 7-10 percent

      The stock is on the verge of a major breakdown below the previous support zones. What is worrying is that the stock has seen rising volumes in the current downtrend, confirming the weakness. This is likely to persist in the short-term, with all the leading indicators showing a bearish crossover.

      Image41662022

       

      Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
      Kunal Shah is the Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities. He has over 9 years of experience in the field of derivative markets. He is an MBA graduate with specializations in finance.
      Tags: #Bharat Forge #Hot Stocks #IndusInd Bank #Laurus Labs #Nifty #Sensex #Stocks Views #Technicals
      first published: Jun 17, 2022 08:09 am
      Sections
      Desktop Version »
      Follow us on
      Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
      Available On
      Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
      ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
      Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
      Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

      Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.