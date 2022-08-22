English
    Stock Market Live: Will Vijay Sharma's big win trigger a rally in Paytm? | Markets with Santo & CJ

    Paytm's CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma has passed his toughest test as a CEO with resounding victory and CJ believes that the stock could continue its recent upward journey but Santo sees concerns emanating from company's AGM. Watch the duo clash over the future of VSS and Paytm plus share their thoughts on ONGC, Cholamandalam Investment and JSW Steel.

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

