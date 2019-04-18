Market Live: D-St erases morning gains with Nifty around 11,750; airline stocks in focus

Live now
Apr 18, 2019 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
L&T awarded Significant contracts
SpiceJet to add more Boeing 737s:
Market Update:
Ashoka Buildcon gets order:
Rupee Opens:
US markets end lower:
SGX Nifty Update:
Asia trading mixed:
Market Update: After touching record highs, the benchmark indices have turned negative. Sensex is down 62.87 points or 0.16 percent at 39,212.77, and Nifty is down 22.20 points or 0.19 percent at 11,765.00. About 611 shares have advanced, 1,381 shares declined, and 103 shares are unchanged.
The Heavy Engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro has won significant contracts (in the range of Rs 1,000 to 2,500 crore) for critical reactors, equipment and systems for Process Plant sector, the company said. Orders from international clients are mainly from the US, Europe, Middle East and South East Asia.
RIL Q4 preview: Retail, Jio to drive consolidated PAT, refining segment expected to drag
Oil retail-to-telecom major Reliance Industries, which will declare its March quarter results on April 18, is expected to deliver marginal increase in consolidated profit driven by retail and Jio businesses.
JUST IN: SpiceJet will induct six more Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft on dry lease.
These six aircraft are in addition to the 16 B737s and 5 Q400s that the airline will soon induct.
SpiceJet and Indigo rally after Jet Airways suspends operations
At 0945 hrs, SpiceJet was quoting Rs 146.60, up 10.47 percent, while InterGlobe Aviation was quoting Rs 1631.30, up 3.04 percent on the BSE.
Market Update: Benchmark indices erased some of its morning gains with Nifty slipped below 11,800 level.
At 09:52 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 71.24 points at 39,346.88, while Nifty is up 9.70 points at 11,796.90.
Mindtree Q4: Profit grew 3.8 percent to Rs 198.4 crore, revenue rose 2.9 percent to Rs 1,839.4 crore.
The company has declared an interim dividend of 30 percent (Rs 3 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each).
Ashoka Buildcon gets order: Shares of Ashoka Buildcon added 2 percent in the early trade on Thursday after it received a letter of award from Rail Vikas Nigam worth Rs 443 crore.
Market Opens: It is strong start for the Indices on Thursday with Nifty above 11,800 level.
At 09:19 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 106.15 points or 0.27% at 39381.79, and the Nifty up 25.80 points or 0.22% at 11813.00. About 529 shares have advanced, 384 shares declined, and 62 shares are unchanged
RIL, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, SpiceJet, Interglobe Aviation, HDFC, HDFC Bank, are the major gainers in the indices, while losers are Jet Airways, Infosys, TCS and Hindalco.
Among the sectors, auto, energy and bank are trading higher, while selling seen in the metal, IT and infra.
Brokerages View: Source CNBC-TV18
PhillipCap on Mindtree
Maintain neutral, target raised to Rs 930 from Rs 900 per share
Strong revenue performance, driven by strong growth in hi-tech & BFSI
Nomura on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories
Buy rating, target at Rs 3,414 per share
In terms of new product launches, site's relevance is limited
Nomura on Wipro
Neutral rating, target at Rs 270 per share
Q4 results in-line in terms of revenue growth & margin, while growth guidance was weak at -1% to +1%
Citi on Wipro
Maintain sell call with a target of Rs 230 per share
Delivered an in-line quarter but guidance disappointed again
Investec on Wipro
Hold rating, target cut to Rs 265 from Rs 350 per share
Reported a weaker than expected Q4 and guidance for Q1 is weak at -1 to 1% QoQ
Morgan Stanley on Wipro
Underweight call, target raised to Rs 255 from Rs 225 per share
Q4 saw weaker it services revenue but better EBIT
Deutche Bank on Wipro
Hold rating, target at Rs 270 per share
Soft results & a weak start to FY20
Credit Suisse on Wipro
Maintain underperform, target at Rs 240 per share
Margin recovery story is now behind; focus shifts back to growth. Cut estimates by 1-2%
Morgan Stanley on JSPL
Overweight call, target at Rs 188 per share
Strong Q4 production implies annualised production of 6 mt in FY20
New capacity is ramping up in-line with our expectation
Citi on JSPL
Maintain buy call, target at Rs 254 per share
Once current capacities are fully utilised, long-term EBITDA potential looks significant
Morgan Stanley on Reliance Industries
Potential stake sale in refining/petchem biz highlights focus on de-risking biz
Potential sale adds to the list of possible USD 20-30 billion asset monetisation opportunities
HSBC on Reliance Industries
Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 1,500 per share
Reports suggest Saudi Aramco in talks to acquire minority stake in downstream businesses
Possible deal could partly de-risk company’s energy business in long-term
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher by 14 paise at 69.46 per dollar on Thursday versus Tuesday close of 69.60.
Market at pre-open: Indian indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 133.08 points or 0.34% at 39408.72, and the Nifty up 87.40 points or 0.74% at 11874.60.
Rail Vikas Nigam, Reliance Industries, Wipro, are among major gainers in the pre-opening session, while Jet Airways slipped 10 percent.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 12-20% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 4 points or 0.03 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,853-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
US markets end lower: US stocks ended slightly lower on Wednesday as a drop in healthcare shares overshadowed a string of positive corporate earnings and upbeat economic data from the United States and China.
Stocks in the news: RIL, Wipro, Mindtree, InterGlobe, Jet Airways, Cipla, Bandhan Bank
Mindtree | InterGlobe Aviation | SpiceJet | Jet Airways | Cipla | Bandhan Bank | Cadila Healthcare and Hindalco Industries are stocks which are in the news today.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader indices in India, a gain of 3 points or 0.03 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,852-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping; 15 things to know
Sensex and Nifty registered new all-time highs of 39,364.3 and 11,810.95, respectively. The rally in private banks, auto and FMCG stocks along with positive Asian cues lifted market sentiment.
Asia trading mixed: Asian shares were subdued on Thursday after a negative performance on Wall Street, with caution ahead of business surveys in Europe and Japan, and the Good Friday and Easter holidays keeping investors on the sidelines.
