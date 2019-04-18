Market Live: D-St erases morning gains with Nifty around 11,750; airline stocks in focus

Brokerages View: Source CNBC-TV18

PhillipCap on Mindtree

Maintain neutral, target raised to Rs 930 from Rs 900 per share

Strong revenue performance, driven by strong growth in hi-tech & BFSI

Nomura on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Buy rating, target at Rs 3,414 per share

In terms of new product launches, site's relevance is limited

Nomura on Wipro

Neutral rating, target at Rs 270 per share

Q4 results in-line in terms of revenue growth & margin, while growth guidance was weak at -1% to +1%

Citi on Wipro

Maintain sell call with a target of Rs 230 per share

Delivered an in-line quarter but guidance disappointed again

Investec on Wipro

Hold rating, target cut to Rs 265 from Rs 350 per share

Reported a weaker than expected Q4 and guidance for Q1 is weak at -1 to 1% QoQ

Morgan Stanley on Wipro

Underweight call, target raised to Rs 255 from Rs 225 per share

Q4 saw weaker it services revenue but better EBIT

Deutche Bank on Wipro

Hold rating, target at Rs 270 per share

Soft results & a weak start to FY20

Credit Suisse on Wipro

Maintain underperform, target at Rs 240 per share

Margin recovery story is now behind; focus shifts back to growth. Cut estimates by 1-2%

Morgan Stanley on JSPL

Overweight call, target at Rs 188 per share

Strong Q4 production implies annualised production of 6 mt in FY20

New capacity is ramping up in-line with our expectation

Citi on JSPL

Maintain buy call, target at Rs 254 per share

Once current capacities are fully utilised, long-term EBITDA potential looks significant

Morgan Stanley on Reliance Industries

Potential stake sale in refining/petchem biz highlights focus on de-risking biz

Potential sale adds to the list of possible USD 20-30 billion asset monetisation opportunities

HSBC on Reliance Industries

Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 1,500 per share

Reports suggest Saudi Aramco in talks to acquire minority stake in downstream businesses

Possible deal could partly de-risk company’s energy business in long-term