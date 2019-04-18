App
Apr 18, 2019 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: D-St erases morning gains with Nifty around 11,750; airline stocks in focus

Among the sectors, auto, energy and bank are trading higher, while selling seen in the metal, IT and infra sectors.

highlights

  • Apr 18, 10:51 AM (IST)

    Market Update: After touching record highs, the benchmark indices have turned negative. Sensex is down 62.87 points or 0.16 percent at 39,212.77, and Nifty is down 22.20 points or 0.19 percent at 11,765.00. About 611 shares have advanced, 1,381 shares declined, and 103 shares are unchanged.

  • Apr 18, 10:46 AM (IST)

    The Heavy Engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro has won significant contracts (in the range of Rs 1,000 to 2,500 crore) for critical reactors, equipment and systems for Process Plant sector, the company said. Orders from international clients are mainly from the US, Europe, Middle East and South East Asia.

  • Apr 18, 10:19 AM (IST)

  • Apr 18, 10:08 AM (IST)

    JUST IN: SpiceJet will induct six more Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft on dry lease. 

    These six aircraft are in addition to the 16 B737s and 5 Q400s that the airline will soon induct.

  • Apr 18, 09:54 AM (IST)

    Market Update: Benchmark indices erased some of its morning gains with Nifty slipped below 11,800 level.

    At 09:52 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 71.24 points at 39,346.88, while Nifty is up 9.70 points at 11,796.90.

  • Apr 18, 09:42 AM (IST)

    Mindtree Q4: Profit grew 3.8 percent to Rs 198.4 crore, revenue rose 2.9 percent to Rs 1,839.4 crore.

    The company has declared an interim dividend of 30 percent (Rs 3 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each).

  • Apr 18, 09:30 AM (IST)

    Ashoka Buildcon gets order: Shares of Ashoka Buildcon added 2 percent in the early trade on Thursday after it received a letter of award from Rail Vikas Nigam worth Rs 443 crore.

  • Apr 18, 09:25 AM (IST)

  • Apr 18, 09:19 AM (IST)

    Market Opens: It is strong start for the Indices on Thursday with Nifty above 11,800 level.

    At 09:19 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 106.15 points or 0.27% at 39381.79, and the Nifty up 25.80 points or 0.22% at 11813.00. About 529 shares have advanced, 384 shares declined, and 62 shares are unchanged 

    RIL, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, SpiceJet, Interglobe Aviation, HDFC, HDFC Bank, are the major gainers in the indices, while losers are Jet Airways, Infosys, TCS and Hindalco.

    Among the sectors, auto, energy and bank are trading higher, while selling seen in the metal, IT and infra.

  • Apr 18, 09:11 AM (IST)

    Brokerages View: Source CNBC-TV18

    PhillipCap on Mindtree
    Maintain neutral, target raised to Rs 930 from Rs 900 per share
    Strong revenue performance, driven by strong growth in hi-tech & BFSI

    Nomura on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories
    Buy rating, target at Rs 3,414 per share
    In terms of new product launches, site's relevance is limited

    Nomura on Wipro 
    Neutral rating, target at Rs 270 per share
    Q4 results in-line in terms of revenue growth & margin, while growth guidance was weak at -1% to +1% 

    Citi on Wipro 
    Maintain sell call with a target of Rs 230 per share
    Delivered an in-line quarter but guidance disappointed again

    Investec on Wipro
    Hold rating, target cut to Rs 265 from Rs 350 per share
    Reported a weaker than expected Q4 and guidance for Q1 is weak at -1 to 1% QoQ

    Morgan Stanley on Wipro
    Underweight call, target raised to Rs 255 from Rs 225 per share
    Q4 saw weaker it services revenue but better EBIT

    Deutche Bank on Wipro
    Hold rating, target at Rs 270 per share
    Soft results & a weak start to FY20

    Credit Suisse on Wipro
    Maintain underperform, target at Rs 240 per share
    Margin recovery story is now behind; focus shifts back to growth. Cut estimates by 1-2%

    Morgan Stanley on JSPL
    Overweight call, target at Rs 188 per share
    Strong Q4 production implies annualised production of 6 mt in FY20 
    New capacity is ramping up in-line with our expectation

    Citi on JSPL
    Maintain buy call, target at Rs 254 per share
    Once current capacities are fully utilised, long-term EBITDA potential looks significant

    Morgan Stanley on Reliance Industries
    Potential stake sale in refining/petchem biz highlights focus on de-risking biz
    Potential sale adds to the list of possible USD 20-30 billion asset monetisation opportunities 

    HSBC on Reliance Industries
    Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 1,500 per share 
    Reports suggest Saudi Aramco in talks to acquire minority stake in downstream businesses
    Possible deal could partly de-risk company’s energy business in long-term

  • Apr 18, 09:06 AM (IST)

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher by 14 paise at 69.46 per dollar on Thursday versus Tuesday close of 69.60.

  • Apr 18, 09:03 AM (IST)

    Market at pre-open: Indian indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 133.08 points or 0.34% at 39408.72, and the Nifty up 87.40 points or 0.74% at 11874.60.

    Rail Vikas Nigam, Reliance Industries, Wipro, are among major gainers in the pre-opening session, while Jet Airways slipped 10 percent.

  • Apr 18, 08:42 AM (IST)

    US markets end lower: US stocks ended slightly lower on Wednesday as a drop in healthcare shares overshadowed a string of positive corporate earnings and upbeat economic data from the United States and China.

  • Apr 18, 08:16 AM (IST)

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader indices in India, a gain of 3 points or 0.03 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,852-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • Apr 18, 07:55 AM (IST)

    Asia trading mixed: Asian shares were subdued on Thursday after a negative performance on Wall Street, with caution ahead of business surveys in Europe and Japan, and the Good Friday and Easter holidays keeping investors on the sidelines.

  • Apr 18, 07:41 AM (IST)

  • Apr 18, 07:36 AM (IST)

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

