    Aug 31, 2023 / 08:08 am

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates flat start; Wall St gains, Asia trades mixed

    Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed higher on Wednesday as fresh economic data signaled a cooling U.S. economy, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will pause rate hikes in September.

    IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex65,087.2511.43 +0.02%
      Nifty 5019,347.450.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank44,232.600.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 19,347.45 0.00 (0.00%)
      Thu, Aug 31, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Tata Steel122.102.55 +2.13%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Power Grid Corp247.10-4.05 -1.61%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal6677.8061.10 +0.92%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Bank44232.60-262.70 -0.59%


    • August 31, 2023 / 08:08 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Oil prices up on tighter supply, China PMI in focus

      Global oil prices were up in early trade on Thursday backed by tighter U.S. supply, with a focus on China factory activity due later in the day amid recent weak economic expansion data in the world's second-biggest economy.

      Brent crude futures contract for October and which expires on Thursday was up 14 cents, or 0.16%, at $86 per barrel and the more active November contract was up 10 cents, or 0.12%, at $85.34 at 0039 GMT.

      U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 10 cents, or 0.13%, to $81.74.

    • August 31, 2023 / 08:04 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities:



      Sensex Today | USDINR spot closed 2 paise higher 82.73 in a day of lackluster trading. Demand for US Dollars from corporates pushed the pair higher, after it had opened lower due to fall in the US bond yields overnight. Traders will keep a close watch on the US jobs data for cues. Bias remains of a range and we expect a range of 82.40 and 83.00 on spot.

    • August 31, 2023 / 07:59 AM IST
    • August 31, 2023 / 07:57 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities:

      The Indian rupee depreciates following the weaker Chinese currency, foreign fund outflows and risk-averse sentiments. The rising crude oil prices and dollar demand from importers also weighed on the local unit. The traders will eye on domestic economic data and US job reports for fresh cues.

      In the short term, spot USDINR is expected to trade between 82.50 to 82.98.

    • August 31, 2023 / 07:53 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking:

      Markets traded volatile and ended almost unchanged amid mixed cues. After the gap-up start, the Nifty oscillated in a narrow band and selling pressure in the final hours trimmed all the gains. Consequently, it closed around the day’s low at 19,347.45 levels. Meanwhile, a mixed trend continued on the sectoral front wherein metal and realty posted decent gains while energy and banking remained subdued. However, the continued buoyancy on the broader front was the major highlight of the day.

      Nifty has failed again to reclaim short term moving average i.e. 20 EMA despite positive global cues and this indicates bears are not in the mood to loosen their grip. We thus reiterate our view to maintain a negative view on the index and stay stock-specific citing the prevailing outperformance of the broader indices.

    • August 31, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST
    • August 31, 2023 / 07:42 AM IST

      Sensex Today | GIFT Nifty:

      Trends on GIFT Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 15.5 points or 0.08 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 19,371.50 level.

    • August 31, 2023 / 07:36 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities:

      On Wednesday, markets were extremely choppy towards the closing hours and erased most of their early gains to end marginally higher, as investors resorted to profit-taking in select stocks ahead of today's monthly F&O expiry. Traders are unsure how things will pan out in the near term given the mounting challenges like further rate hikes, higher inflation levels and slackening demand growth in China. So a mix of subdued trend to extreme volatility could be the theme for some more time.

    • August 31, 2023 / 07:30 AM IST

      Asian markets trade mostly higher; Nikkei, Hang Seng up 0.5% each

      Asian markets were trading mostly higher as China’s factory activity contracted for a fifth straight month in August.

      Hang Seng index rose 0.6%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.5% and South Korea’s Kospi down 0.3% as industrial production slid 8% year-on-year in July.

    • August 31, 2023 / 07:27 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Wall Street ends higher as economic data fuels rate-pause bets

      The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed higher on Wednesday as fresh economic data signaled a cooling U.S. economy, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will pause rate hikes in September.

      The S&P 500 index reached its highest in nearly three weeks after an ADP National Employment report showed private payrolls increased by 177,000 jobs in August, compared with estimates of 195,000, suggesting a softening labor market.

      The Nasdaq logged its highest close since August1.

      Fresh gross domestic product numbers showed the U.S. economy expanded 2.1% in the second quarter, slower than a preliminary estimate of a 2.4% growth.

      The S&P 500 climbed 0.38% to end at 4,514.87 points.

      The Nasdaq gained 0.54% at 14,019.31 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.11% to 34,890.24 points.

    • August 31, 2023 / 07:24 AM IST

      Market on Wednesday:

      The Indian equity indices ended on a positive note for the third consecutive session on August 30, amid a volatile session ahead of tomorrow's monthly F&O expiry.

      At close, the Sensex was up 11.43 points or 0.02 percent at 65,087.25, and the Nifty was up 4.80 points or 0.02 percent at 19,347.50.

      Thanks to supporting global cues, the market started gap-up and held the gains throughout the session led by buying across the sectors. However, last-hour selling erased all the intraday gains.

      Top gainers on the Nifty included Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Eicher Motors and Infosys, while the top losers were Power Grid Corporation, SBI, BPCL, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Hero MotoCorp.

      On the sectoral front, the realty index was up 1 percent, while auto, FMCG, information technology, and metal were up 0.5 percent each. On the other hand, power, oil & gas and bank were down 0.5 percent each.

      The BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained 0.5-0.8 percent each.

    • August 31, 2023 / 07:21 AM IST

      Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day

