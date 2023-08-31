Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates flat start; Wall St gains, Asia trades mixed

August 31, 2023 / 08:08 AM IST

Global oil prices were up in early trade on Thursday backed by tighter U.S. supply, with a focus on China factory activity due later in the day amid recent weak economic expansion data in the world's second-biggest economy.

Brent crude futures contract for October and which expires on Thursday was up 14 cents, or 0.16%, at $86 per barrel and the more active November contract was up 10 cents, or 0.12%, at $85.34 at 0039 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 10 cents, or 0.13%, to $81.74.