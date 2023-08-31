Taking Stock: Market snaps 3-day winning run; Nifty falls 2% in August series

Biggest losers on the Nifty included Adani Enterprises, BPCL, Adani Ports, Eicher Motors and Britannia Industries, while gainers were Maruti Suzuki, Cipla, HDFC Life, Titan Company and Hindalco Industries.

The market again witnessed last-hour profit booking, which erased all the intra-day gains and also brokeÂ itsÂ three-day winning run on August 31 in the volatile session amid the August F&O expiry.

At close, the Sensex was down 255.84 points or 0.39 percent at 64,831.41, and the Nifty was down 93.70 points or 0.48 percent at 19,253.80.

On the back of positive global cues, the market started in the green and extended the gains in the initial hours but selling in the mid-session erased all the gains and closed near the day's low.

The Nifty50 index shed 2 percent in the August series.

"Benchmark indices ended in the red today on the back of concerns regarding the 9 percent deficit in the Monsoon as several states have witnessed scarce rainfall this month across many districts. However, we did witness a lot of stock-specific activity across sectors on a day characterised by volatility. A notable feature of today's trade was the activity seen in the Small-Cap Index which managed to end the day in green," said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.

The biggest losers on the Nifty included Adani Enterprises, BPCL, Adani Ports, Eicher Motors and Britannia Industries, while gainers were Maruti Suzuki, Cipla, HDFC Life, Titan Company and Hindalco Industries.

AÂ mixed trend was seen on the sectoral front, with oil & gas, power, FMCG and bank down 0.5-1.3 percent, while realty, metal, capital goods and information technology gained 0.2-0.7 percent.

The BSE midcap index ended flat while the smallcap index rose 0.8 percent.

A long build-up was seen in Birlasoft, Multi Commodity Exchange of India and Persistent Systems, while a short build-up was seen in Power Finance Corporation, Torrent Pharma and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 1000 percent was seen in Hindustan Copper, GMR Airports Infrastructure and Manappuram Finance.

Around 250 stocks touched their 52-week high on the BSE, including BEML, Atul Auto, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Zensar Technologies, TVS Motor Company, Maruti Suzuki, Suzlon Energy, MOIL, RailTel Corporation of India, KPR Mills, Ircon International.

Outlook for September 1

Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking:

Markets traded volatile on the monthly expiry day and lost nearly half a percent, in continuation to Wednesdayâ€™s fall. Meanwhile, mixed moves continued on the sectoral front wherein realty and IT edged higher while energy and FMCG witnessed pressure. On the broader front too, we witnessed a similar tone as the smallcap gained nearly half a percent while the midcap settled on a flat note.

We are seeing a gradual fall in the index amid mixed global cues however buoyancy on the broader front combined with selective buying across sectors is compensating in the interim. Participants should continue with the stock-specific approach until we see a decisive sign of reversal in the index. Besides, keep a close watch on the global front for further cues.

Jatin Gedia â€“ Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:

The Nifty opened on a flat note and continued to drift lower throughout the day to close in the negative down ~94 points. On the daily charts we can observe that the counter trend pullback fizzled out around 19,450 and the Nifty is witnessing follow through selling pressure. The Momentum setup on the daily and hourly charts is also suggesting weakness. Thus, both price and momentum indicator is suggesting that the weakness is likely to persist. On the way downside the selling pressure is likely to intensify, and we shall continue to maintain our negative outlook on the index for target of 19100. In terms of levels, 19,100 â€“ 19,000 is the crucial support zone while 19,400 â€“ 19,430 shall act as an immediate hurdle zone.

Bank Nifty has also witnessed follow through selling pressure and has closed in the negative for the second consecutive day. The daily and the hourly momentum indicator are providing a divergent signal and hence a consolidation is likely. Daily Bollinger bands are also contracting indicating that there could be some consolidation in the near term. The range of consolidation is likely to be 43,600 â€“ 44,700.

