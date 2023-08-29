English
    Aug 29, 2023 / 08:47 am

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening; US, Asian markets gain

    Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street ended higher on Monday, with gains in 3M and Goldman Sachs ahead of key inflation and jobs data this week that will offer more clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

      Stock Market Today
      Moneycontrol.com
    • August 29, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Oil steady as supply concerns offset worries over demand

      Oil prices were flat on Tuesday as worries that further possible U.S. interest rate hikes could pull down demand were countered by concerns a tropical storm off the U.S. Gulf Coast could impact supply.

      Brent crude was 2 cents lower at $84.40 a barrel by 0032 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude shed 3 cents to $80.07.

      Investors await key U.S. economic data later this week that will help determine the path of interest rates this year and next. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday said the U.S. central bank may need to raise rates further to cool stubborn inflation.

    • August 29, 2023 / 08:40 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Jio Financial Services to enter insurance sector, to offer life, health, general cover

      Jio Financial Services will enter the insurance segment to offer life, general, and health insurance products, said Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on August 28.

      Speaking at the annual general meeting, Ambani said, "Jio Financial Services will...offer simple, yet smart, life, general, and health insurance products through a seamless digital interface, potentially partnering with global players."

      JFS will use predictive data analytics to co-create contextual products with partners and cater to customer requirements in a truly unique way, he added. Read More

    • August 29, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST
    • August 29, 2023 / 08:32 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Prabhudas Lilladher View on Reliance Industries

      Reliance Industries (RIL) at its 46th AGM reiterated aggressive growth plans across various business verticals. The company is on-track to complete its 5G rollout by CY23 and launch Jio AirFiber on 19th September. Likewise, Oil and Gas segment is on track to produce ~30 mmscmd of gas from the KG Basin. On new energy front, RIL plans to setup a battery giga factory by 2026 with its first CBG plant commissioned in Uttar Pradesh. The retail segment will focus on rapid store expansion and brand partnership/acquisitions to accelerate growth.

      Broking house believe RIL provides a good investment opportunity given 1) its transition towards new age technologies and 2) cash flow for growth serviced from traditional refining and petrochemical segment. The company is trading at 12.8x FY24 consolidated EV/EBITDA and 22.7x FY24 consolidated PE.

      Prabhudas Lilladher estimate consolidated EPS CAGR of 10.7% for FY23-FY25E and value Refining and petrochemical segment at 7.5x FY25 EV/EBITDA, Digital services at 15x FY25 EV/EBITDA and Retail at 37x FY25 EV/EBITDA.

      Maintain ‘Buy’ at SOTP based Target Price of Rs 2898. Key risks are project execution and technology risk in new energy.

    • August 29, 2023 / 08:28 AM IST
    • August 29, 2023 / 08:26 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities:



      USDINR spot closed 2 paise lower, flat, at 82.63. There were no fresh triggers as Jackson hole was a non event, as Fed spoke on expected lines. Over this week, US jobs reports and the Chinese currency will be key events to watch. We expect a broad range of 82.40 and 82.80 on spot.

    • August 29, 2023 / 08:22 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Dollar soft as markets brace for data fest; yen under pressure

      The dollar was tentative on Tuesday as traders resisted placing large bets ahead of a slew of economic data this week, while the yen struggled near levels that triggered intervention last year.

      The dollar index, which measures U.S. currency against six key rivals, eased 0.077% at 103.85, after slipping 0.2% on Monday. The index is up 2% this month as resilient economic data bolstered expectations that interest rates may stay higher for longer.

    • August 29, 2023 / 08:16 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Promoter likely to pare stake in APL Apollo Tubes via block deal today

      Shares of APL Apollo Tubes will remain in focus on August 29 as the company's promoter is likely to pare some stake through a block deal today.

      CNBC-TV18 reported that the base size of the block deal is expected to be around Rs 303 crore with a possibility of increasing the stake sale by another Rs 116 crore under the greenshoe option.

      Around 26.3 lakh shares or a 0.85 percent equity is likely to be offloaded at a floor price of Rs 1,595 apiece, which corresponds to a 4.4 percent discount to the stock's Monday closing price of Rs 1,668.80, the CNBC-TV18 report said citing sources.

    • August 29, 2023 / 08:14 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | PG Electroplast board approved the floor price of the QIP (qualified institutions placement) at Rs 1641.09 per equity share to raise Rs 500 crore.

    • August 29, 2023 / 08:12 AM IST
    • August 29, 2023 / 08:08 AM IST

      Sensex Today | V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

      Absence of any announcements regarding the IPOs of Reliance Retail and Telecom dragged the RIL stock down. But indications about the green energy business are positive. Volatility in the stock price on the AGM day is normal for RIL. Announcements regarding value unlocking through IPOs of retail and telecom businesses can come any time.

    • August 29, 2023 / 08:02 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | NBCC bags work order worth Rs 66.3 crore from Indian Medical Association

      NBCC India bagged work order worth Rs 66.32 crore from Indian Medical Association.

      The said work order included planning, designing and execution of IMA House at Indraprastha, New Delhi and is expected to be executed within 30 months.

