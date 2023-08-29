Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening; US, Asian markets gain

August 29, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST

Oil prices were flat on Tuesday as worries that further possible U.S. interest rate hikes could pull down demand were countered by concerns a tropical storm off the U.S. Gulf Coast could impact supply.

Brent crude was 2 cents lower at $84.40 a barrel by 0032 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude shed 3 cents to $80.07.

Investors await key U.S. economic data later this week that will help determine the path of interest rates this year and next. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday said the U.S. central bank may need to raise rates further to cool stubborn inflation.